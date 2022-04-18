MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor has requested an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into the activities of Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston’s office.
Taylor revealed his actions during an interview with The Tribune last week. While Taylor declined to divulge specifics of the cases, he said that they were forwarded by his office to the KBI in November. He said that he has not yet been notified of a timetable as to when the probe will be completed.
“They were cases that I feel there was probable cause of criminal activity that he’s committed,” Taylor said, noting that they strictly apply to Thuston in his official capacity as county attorney and not as a citizen. “These are some (alleged) criminal acts that, based off my twenty-some years of experience in law enforcement, I think there’s probable cause for.”
Due to the two offices having a working relationship, Taylor opted to recuse himself from any such investigation.
“I think it’s better if somebody else were to investigate it,” he said. “So I turned all of those (documents) over to the KBI.”
Taylor indicated that he’s had a long history of misdealings with Thuston’s office.
A 2014 case entailing a charge of indecent liberties with a child concluded with a diversion. The defendant in the case, Edgar David Anaya-Alvarez, was arrested April 11 in one of the largest drug stings in the history of the county.
Taylor said at the time of the 2014 case, he found out by sheer luck that an applicant for an NCSO jailor was also a co-defendant in the case — and had been recommended for the job by Thuston.
“If it wouldn’t have been for a jailor recognizing him from his criminal history, I would have had no idea that that was the case,” Taylor said, adding that the individual had a prior history with Thuston when they served together in the National Guard.
With that incident having transpired early in Thuston’s term, Taylor said he felt blindsided.
“There weren’t nearly as many issues as there is now,” Taylor said of Thuston’s office.
Taylor said information regarding criminal history may have come to light through a background check had they hired the applicant.
“Fortunately, one of the jailors recognized him and spoke up before he was already (our) employee,” Taylor said.
Then-Deputy County Attorney David Clark took over the case, which concluded with a diversion agreement for Anaya-Alvarez.
Taylor said he detailed the account in a letter forwarded to the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator in 2017, which included a probable cause affidavit.
Thuston responds
In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Thuston strongly refuted Taylor’s assertions, saying that his claims are merely broad generalizations.
“It’s very easy from a distance to make a lot of assumptions and a lot of statements,” Thuston said, “especially if you don’t converse with the prosecutor’s office.”
Thuston cited personal reasons involving a young family member for handing the Anaya-Alvarez case off to Clark.
“Because of the personal tragedy that I experienced in my family, I did not feel as though I could be fair and impartial,” he said. “So typically, I was not (involved) in the child sex cases — specifically because of that.”
While he was unable to fully recount the details of the 2014 case, Thuston said he recalled that the victim was uncooperative, ultimately leading to Anaya-Alvarez’s diversion offer.
“There may be issues with cases, and the only person who gets to see all of that is the county or district attorney,” Thuston said.
The victim in the case proved to be a liability, he said.
“My recollection is that the victim, when it was time to go forward, was unwilling to cooperate and did not want to testify,” he said.
Clark then put a diversion offer on the table for Anaya-Alvarez due to the belief that the case had been jeopardized. The diversion entailed a stipulation of facts and conditions that Anaya-Alvarez had to follow through with in order for the case to be dismissed.
“For us at least coming up with something, my recollection is that that case would have just been dismissed, which is what happens very frequently,” Thuston said. “Not just across the state of Kansas, but across the country when you have victims who are uncooperative.”
Thuston believes that Clark made the correct decision and that the victim and her family were in agreement and supported and even desired that outcome.
“Otherwise, I would think that other than the ongoing and continuous complaint from one person, you probably would have heard or seen something from somebody else,” Thuston said. “I think, if memory serves me correctly, (the family) wanted it dismissed.”
Diversion fund
Taylor asserted that a diversion such as Anaya-Alvarez’s minimizes a victim’s traumatic experience — referencing another hot-button issue, the county’s diversion fund account. Taylor claims that Thuston has often opted for diversions in order to pad the account. The diversion fund is utilized by Thuston for nearly all expenses related to the county attorney’s office except for payroll. The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office has declined to use any of those funds, with Taylor referring to it as “blood money” during the most recent county commission meeting.
“This is a situation that essentially requires that victims of crime, including those of child sex crimes, be told that the act they experienced is less important than the county attorney supplementing the revenue in his office or making charitable donations,” Taylor recently wrote in a post on the NCSO Facebook page.
“My main goal from that post was to let the public know that we are not accepting money from his diversion fund,” Taylor said.
Taylor added that he recently spoke with Chanute Police Chief Chris Pefley regarding the diversion account, and that based on the dialogue, he believes that the CPD is also going to distance itself from the account.
“I don’t think they had any idea where some of the money from the diversion account was coming from,” he said.
During the April 12 county commission meeting, Thuston spent extended time fielding questions from Commissioner Nic Galemore, who scrutinized expenditures from the account. Thuston countered that every single penny has been accounted for from the heavily-audited fund.
Taylor believes Thuston has used some of those funds for his own personal use.
“He told the county commission a similar story about paintball guns he bought and that he bought them for the sheriff’s office for training. Which was not true — it was a flat lie,” Taylor said. “It was just a personal purchase.”
Thuston disagrees with Taylor’s stance on diversions in general, noting that depending on the facts of the cases, diversions are a far better outcome than “straight-up dismissals.”
Taylor also took issue with a case involving the cultivation and distribution of marijuana, ultimately resolved through a $10,000 diversion. Thuston said that special circumstances came into play in that case, and that the hefty payment largely offset all profits the defendant made from any potential illicit sales.
“Whatever he would have made selling anything, that $10,000 diversion fee largely converted it all,” Thuston said. “Labette County did the exact same thing with a different defendant.”
Thuston said he has been accused by past county commissioners of being too soft on diversions as far as pricing.
“You can’t really win for losing – if they’re complaining that someone gets a diversion, and then complaining that the diversion fees are too high,” he said. “And because of the diversion program, we’ve been able to focus on the higher-level crimes that have been consistently sending people to prison, especially on drug offenses.”
Thuston’s explanations have been a tough pill for Taylor to swallow.
“I think Linus — if he’s talking, he’s lying,” Taylor said.
Thuston’s alleged transgressions are the worst-kept secret in town, according to Taylor.
“This has been going on for years, and most people within (local) law enforcement know a little about it,” he said. “I hope that he will be held accountable, the same as anybody else.”
Other complaints
Taylor also told The Tribune of a previous incident in which Thuston allegedly refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop. Taylor said that his office took a report and he confirmed that it was one of the cases he forwarded to the KBI for criminal review.
“One of my deputies tried to pull him over and he absolutely refused,” Taylor said. “If that had been anybody else, they would have gone to jail. But who prosecutes the county prosecutor?”
Taylor added that the pursuit stretched for four to five miles.
“He gave up, because the deputy knew who he was,” Taylor said. “It was obvious that he wasn’t going to pull over. Our policy is that once you identify who it is, you break the chase — especially if it’s for a traffic infraction.”
Thuston said the stop occurred while he was on his Bluetooth device dealing with a court proceeding, and that due to some hearing loss, he was initially unaware that former sheriff’s deputy Max Vaughn was attempting to pull him over for speeding.
“I didn’t see him because I was focused on the conversation with Judge (David) Rogers and the attorney that was on the phone,” Thuston said. “When I pulled over, the deputy had turned around and gone back the other way.”
Thuston said he was not aware of a complaint being lodged until two or three years after the incident.
“When I found out, I immediately went to Max Vaughn and apologized,” he said, adding that Vaughn is now a member of the Chanute Police Department. “Max’s basic response was ‘I figured you didn’t hear me, because you’ve been stopped before and always pull over.’”
Another complaint was filed in December 2020 against Thuston and Clark to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys. It related to a divorce case involving Thuston acting as a private attorney, which included court orders from Kansas and Glendale, Ariz., criminal charges against both parties in the divorce, and custody of two children.
A disciplinary administrator recommended Thuston and Clark be suspended indefinitely from practicing law, but the three-member hearing panel instead accepted Thuston’s and Clark’s recommendations for an informal admonishment.
Greg Lower contributed to this report.
