MATT RESNICK
YATES CENTER — Yates Center farmer Craig Hatch is getting into the Christmas spirit, having provided a helping hand to farmers in western and central Kansas affected by the recent wind-fueled wildfires that burned more than 160,000 acres.
Last weekend, Hatch and four others delivered a combined 25 tons of hay to embattled farmers in Paradise, located 15 miles north of Russell. The hay was donated by other farmers and businesses in the Yates Center area.
“It enlightens your heart to know that you can help somebody out,” Hatch said. “We’ve all been in a pinch where we’ve needed help with something.”
Hatch said those on the receiving end of the relief efforts were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from fellow farmers in southeast Kansas.
“There had already been a lot of stuff that had been donated to the church there, like clothes and food,” Hatch said. “But the main thing they’re needing at this point is feed and fencing materials. The hay will be to feed what cows they have left.”
Others who pitched in a helping hand in the Yates Center area included Grisier Farms and farmers Keith Karmann and Ray Proper.
“I have a load going back out after Christmas,” Hatch said, with that donation being made by his brother-in-law Randy Lauderbaugh. “They’ve got a long way to go until green grass is here.”
