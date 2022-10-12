MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The Kansas Department of Transportation will reimburse Neosho County less than its requested amount for incurred maintenance costs and increased traffic of unofficial detour routes related to ongoing construction on US-169.
Neosho County Commissioners submitted their original request to KDOT a year ago, and followed up with a resubmission after receiving revisions to their wish-list from KDOT. Commissioners were informed Tuesday that the county will receive a reimbursement of $287,595, approximately $40,000 less than requested for the south detour.
“We submitted everything we expensed on that detour,” said Commission Chair Gail Klaassen. “They didn’t agree to everything, so we were going back and forth (with KDOT) on the amount.”
Klaassen said she was pleased with the reimbursement sum, and that focus will soon turn to the north side of the project.
The bulk of that total, $199,617, comes in the form of dust abatement for roads affected by the detour routes. Those include 190th Road, Chase Road and Elk Road. Those roads were each treated twice with the dust control agent, while Doulas Road was treated once.
An additional $85,497 for rock was included in the reimbursement total. The county calculated that it would need 12,000 tons of rock, but the state came back with an adjustment of 9,000 tons with a price of $9.50 per ton. Speed limit signage accounted for another $2,480 in the reimbursement total. Additional compensation related to a bridge repair on the detour route is also possible.
The reimbursement news was delivered by KDOT district engineer Wayne Gudmonson. Commissioner Nic Galemore said he thought the reimbursement total was fair.
“We’re going to take what we can get. They don’t have to reimburse anything,” Galemore said. “It is nice that they (recognize) the impact and costs to our roads due to the unofficial detour.”
Galemore noted that commissioners will continue to seek state aid for upcoming projects.
“We have more expensive projects coming with the hard-surface roads,” he said.
Road and Bridge
Commissioners granted Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown approval to place a bid of up to $65,000 for a bucket truck. The 2014 F-550 Brown has zeroed in on currently belongs to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
“Right now, we don’t have a bucket truck that’s usable. A new one is north of $140,000,” Brown said.
Brown said he has viewed the truck in person and that it’s in fine condition.
“I’ve been watching for one of these for a long time, and the (others) I’ve looked at are pretty well used up,” he said. “This one looks like it’s had very good care and has a lot of life left in it.”
Brown will ultimately place the bid on the auction website PurpleWave, with the money coming from the county’s equipment reserve fund.
Commissioners also approved hiring Michael Young for the Road and Bridge Department with a starting wage of $15 per hour.
Plummer Avenue project
Klaassen said she received an email from Chanute City Manager Todd Newman in relation to the unsealing of bids for the upcoming project at the intersection of 21st and Plummer. There has been confusion over who is responsible for what, and to what degree the city and county will work together on the project.
City commissioners will be unsealing bids on Oct. 20. Klaassen said that Newman extended an invitation to commissioners to join them for the city commission’s meeting on Oct. 24, which Klaassen speculated is when the bid will be awarded.
“And to discuss how this is all going to play out and to hear the project scope, construction timeframes, and to ask any questions we may have,” Klaassen said.
Commissioners indicated they will attend, and also asked Brown to attend.
“We will have to have some discussion on movement of traffic,” Galemore said.
Klaassen said that Newman had previously asked for an amount the county is willing to chip in.
“We said $157,500. (I asked him) probably with inflation, the project has gone up, so what are you expecting?” Klaassen said.
Burn ban
Enacted two weeks ago, Neosho County’s first burn ban since 2016 remains in effect. Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp asked commissioners on Tuesday to extend the ban by another two weeks.
The area received some rainfall the past two days, but not enough for commissioners to rescind the ban. Commissioners will re-evaluate the ban at their Oct. 25 meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.