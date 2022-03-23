Board member calls for change at top
MATT RESNICK
It was not a decision that Alex Rodriquez took lightly.
Last November, Rod-riquez, 19, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the USD 413 Board of Education. In an exclusive interview with The Tribune on Wednesday, Rodriquez said that he has tendered his letter of resignation from the board. Although he said his decision is firm, he has not yet notified district officials of his intent to step down.
Playing a key role in his decision, he said, is Superintendent Kellen Adams’ recent announcement that the district will not be replacing retiring band co-director Jan Rogers. The decision to not fill Rogers’ position is part of the district’s strategy to offset a million-dollar budget shortfall through natural staffing attrition.
Adams’ decision has prompted public backlash, with district staff as well as citizens speaking out against it.
“Functionally, this would be cutting the (band) staff in half — of an already pretty underfunded core class,” Rodriquez said. “While this probably won’t kill (the program) overnight, it will certainly cripple it and leave it to die.”
A 2021 graduate of Chanute High School, Rodriquez said the Royster Middle School and CHS band programs played an integral role in his academic success.
“Like many community members, I can thank the band for giving me some of the best memories of my life,” he said, adding that he received a music scholarship to Neosho County Community College.
Rodriquez said that in his position as a board member, he felt blindsided by Adams’ call to leave the position of band co-director unfilled.
“It was done without notifying anybody,” he said. “It was just kind of sweep it under the rug, backroom conversation.”
Rodriquez said that he does not view Adams’ decision as a noble sacrifice to save something else.
“Stifling a flourishing band and leaving it for dead is just about the worst decision you could make, period,” he said. “That seems like something you would try to prevent at all costs.”
During public forum comments at the board’s monthly meeting March 7, Rogers said she felt misled by district officials. Rogers noted that she went out of her way to give the district ample notice of her intent to retire, and that district officials did not have the professional courtesy of informing her at the time that her position would be eliminated.
“She put her resignation in early to facilitate more time for the hiring process,” Rodriquez said.
Rodriquez was also nonplussed by what he perceived as a cavalier approach to a petition distributed by band co-director Mary Waggoner at the March board meeting. Signed by 120 band students, the petition called on the district to funnel adequate resources into the program — namely that of filling Rogers’ position.
“To completely ignore and barely give lip-service to and flip through a petition of 120 students asking for a specific action — and then without hesitation, just handing out more money is abhorrent,” he said, referencing the board’s quick turnaround at the meeting to approve a new girls soccer program with an estimated startup cost of $20,000. Rodriquez abstained from the vote, which was passed by a 6-0 margin.
“They flipped through the petition for about 30 seconds, passed it on, and handed out money to somebody else,” he said.
Rodriquez noted that he was moved by USD staff, speaking as citizens during the public forum in opposition of Adams’ decision.
“Just communicating the severity of (Adams’) decision,” he said. “One of the lines that stuck with me is that boards find ways to fund things that they value. And that rings true.”
Other actions by the board have rankled Rodriquez as well.
“I’ve personally witnessed this board discuss, deliberate and debate more about a specific brand of office phone for teachers’ desks, (more) than whether or not we want to destroy our band,” he said.
Rodriquez noted that he’s missed two of the meetings since being elected, adding that he was ill with COVID-19 for one, and attempted but was unable to Zoom in for another while dealing with a migraine headache. Rodriquez added that the bulk of consequential decisions are made behind closed doors.
“Everybody in this community has been greatly betrayed and misled, and I feel like every normal person would call out this sort of behavior,” Rodriquez said.
‘Students First’
Rodriquez ran on a platform that he would be a voice and advocate for the needs of the current student body.
“To communicate to them things they maybe don’t pick up from the outside,” he said.
Throughout his election campaign, as well as his first month after assuming the seat, it had been communicated to him that a youthful perspective would prove valuable, he said.
“As far as our board motto ‘Students First’ goes, (I was told) it would be something that is quite essential to realizing that goal and putting students first,” Rodriquez said. “To not only ignore an elected member of the board whose stated purpose is to advocate for the students, but to also ignore the teachers, parents and the community at large — and then to pretty much all but spit on the actual petition of 120 students, was a wakeup call to me.”
Leadership in question
Rodriquez was critical of Adams’ leadership approach.
“Obviously, we’ve had quite a few controversies since my election,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of turbulent decisions, and a lot of criticism has befallen Kellen Adams. This issue with the spiteful kind of behavior and inconsistent values is not really an ignorance problem, but an arrogance problem.”
Rodriquez also felt a perceived feud with The Tribune is not a flattering look for Adams.
“He’s not shy of grudges — or (I’ll) even goes as far to say as vendettas,” Rodriquez said. “Every time (The Tribune) has reported something that he’s against, he phrases it as if it were a personal attack against him and the district — that this is like fake news.”
When Adams draws a line in the sand, he’s unwilling to budge from that, according to Rodriquez.
“It seems like almost political suicide to go against a petition of 120 students,” he said. “I think that’s part of the same motivating factor behind (his decisions) on snow days. Once he draws a line in the sand, he’s just incapable of going back on it. He really has something to prove.”
Rodriquez said he believes Adams’ overarching goal is to exponentially grow the district’s contingency fund. Adams himself has made a point on his budget tour stops to note that he’s the envy of many other districts due to USD 413’s robust cash reserves.
“He wants to grow that rainy day fund, as it were, as large as possible,” Rodriquez said. “He wants to pad his resume with that, and after he moves on from this, to be able to point back at that.”
While Rodriquez is set to proceed with his resignation decision, he’s grateful for his time on the board.
“Regardless, I’m thankful that I have taken this chance,” he said. “I’m thankful that I have had the support that I have had, and thankful to have had this opportunity. This has given me more knowledge about our political, electoral and economic systems than I could ever really get from (debate) speeches or books.
“Being able to be in the room with these people for this long, being in car rides with them to training conferences, has communicated to me a lot more about the type of people that fill these types of positions than I would have ever really been able to guess.”
“This has kind of proven to me the lack of accountability that we have with these power structures," he said.
Rodriquez feels that a change needs to be made at the top.
“Certainly, with (Adams) at the top, I’ve kind of lost hope in our district making very great decisions when caught in between a rock and a hard place,” he said. “It’s just really going to be wherever Kellen draws the line and whatever fills the coffer.”
Letter of Resignation,
provided to The Tribune
“I ran on the promise that if elected I would be a student for students. I believed in the district’s motto of ‘Students First.’ Over the past several months, it has been made abundantly clear that the people in control of USD 413 do not actually practice what they preach. They have committed to disregarding the wishes of students, parents and myself in regards to a pressing and vital issue in our schools. Mr. Kellen Adams would rather pad his resume with a grossly bloated contingency budget than allow our band to continue to exist and flourish. Effective immediately, I will be stepping down for my seat on the USD 413 Board of Education. May your constituents forgive you for what you have done."
— Alexander Rodriquez
