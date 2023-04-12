ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners formally approved a disaster declaration at their regular meeting Tuesday that mostly dealt with routine business.
The commission passed a resolution from Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp after storms last week damaged more than 62 buildings, mostly in Chanute.
Kent-Culp said that 35 residences, 25 businesses and the Chanute Memorial Building were damaged in the storm April 5. She is still receiving reports, but it appears the damage to uninsured properties will not be high enough to trigger state or federal disaster declarations.
Commissioners signed a card of thanks for the Health Department and the Chanute Walmart, which provided $500 worth of sandwiches to feed work crews and road and bridge employees during cleanup after the storm.
The commission also appointed Kent-Culp as the county’s compliance officer for the Americans with Disabilities Act. She replaces previous County Clerk Randal Neely.
The commission approved several equipment requests Tuesday.
Four trucks ordered last year for the sheriff’s office will be paid out of the equipment reserve fund, but commissioners warned that the fund is becoming depleted. The cost of the trucks totals $161,652, leaving $192,000 in the fund.
Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp received approval to purchase a new copying machine from Modern Copy in Pittsburg. It will replace an eight-year-old copier that broke down and will cost $2,338 with a trade-in of $5,600 on the old machine. The funds will come from the appraiser’s budget.
Maintenance Director David Burnett received approval for a laptop computer from Advantage Computer for $1,605. It will replace a computer that uses the Windows 7 system.
Dump trucks ordered for the Road and Bridge Department are close to delivery, and will be paid from Neosho Ridge windfarm funds paid in lieu of taxes. The sheriff’s office received approval for a fire records management system from Tiger Software, also from the PILOT funds. The system will cost $16,200 plus an annual fee of $2,400.
Commissioners approved Neighborhood Revitalization Program applications for a $375,000 project in St. Paul and $116,000 for improvements on Wallace Road. They approved a six-month extension on another project.
Commissioners approved a $72,076 project by Emery Sapp and Sons to patch and repair Plummer Avenue, which is Douglas Road in the county, from K-39 north to the US-169 intersection. Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said that stretch will likely become an unofficial detour when a bridge on Elk Road between Chanute and Humboldt is replaced in a couple of years. Part of the project will be funded by Monarch Cement.
Brown reported that a candidate for a truck driving job was hired by another employer while he was on his way to a scheduled interview with Neosho County.
The commission also heard from Earlton resident Tom Parker about an unfinished repair project. Developers for the Neosho Ridge project removed a culvert in December and the road is still closed. He asked the county to finish the repairs and bill the company.
A resident of the area around 21st and Plummer met with the commission. Although the intersection is outside of the Chanute city limits, the city and county are working together on improvements and it is closed. The resident complimented the contractor, but said there have been issues with trucks driving on residential yards. Tuesday morning his wife was ticketed for driving beyond the road closure signs, he said.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth reported on a meeting she had with department heads to discuss a possible revision of the county’s procurement policy. Those supervisors will research alternatives and will continue to meet the second Wednesday of each month.
The commission will meet April 18 because a Kansas Commissioners Association meeting conflicts with the next regular meeting date. Elsworth said her office staff will be gone the first week of May for training for 2024 elections. Three elections are scheduled next year, which will cost $30,000 to $40,000.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff announced appraiser office staff member Carla Rush as the Neosho County Employee of the Month. He also gave a shout-out to an Erie High School powerlifter and St. Paul High School weightlifter.
