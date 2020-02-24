Chanute Community Theatre invitation:
“Welcome to the tropical island of Maui, home of the Pineapple Haven Hotel. You are cordially invited to a benefit gala for HAAL-the Hawaiian Association of Authentic Leis and an evening of suspense, intrigue and murder!”
The Chanute Community Theater is presenting the murder mystery, “Murder on Maui.”
Directed by Betsy Barney, the dinner theater performance includes a cast of CCT veterans and a complete novice. The improvisational event pairs quirky characters and a deadly puzzle, giving the audience a unique immersive experience.
The Pineapple Haven Hotel, owned and operated by Harold Logan, played by Paul Walcher, was a gift from his embittered ex-wife Stella Capwell, played by Cindy Crowl, during their divorce. But that gift has strings attached — ones that Stella means to pull at the fundraiser. Harold operates the hotel with his girlfriend Bambi Bianca, played by Jennifer Ritter, and business partner Rebel Hanukkaiiaihani, played by Brant Sizemore. A mud wrestler with a criminal past, Bambi is never far from Harold’s side. Primarily interested in their joint gambling operation, Rebel is most concerned with Stella’s visit – and her private investigator Thomas, played by David Beck.
Stella will not be attending the party alone. Eager to take back the hotel, her entourage includes her spoiled aristocratic daughter Ruth Astoria, played by Betsy Barney, and the bumbling detective Thomas — both with secrets to hide. Joining the party will also be psychic author Abigail Wiggins, played by Patty Ungles, her enthusiastic apprentice Sadie Summer, played by Sarah Henderson-Hodges, and smooth lounge singer Donny Wo, played by Scott Cunningham. No one knows if Donny can really sing; Harold was drunk when he offered him the job.
“Murder on Maui” will be performed Friday and Saturday, February 28 and 29, at Dalton’s Back 9 Restaurant located at 511 South Country Club Road. The performances begin at 7 pm with dinner courses including salad, main course and dessert being served. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets are available for purchase at Dalton’s Back 9 Restaurant, the Chanute Chamber of Commerce, and online at Eventbrite.com
For more about CCT events, visit www.chanutecommunitytheatre.org or follow them on Facebook at CCT-Chanute Community Theatre.
