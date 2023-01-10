GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners went down a rabbit hole at Monday evening’s meeting while trying to decide what size of trash carts to purchase.
Commissioners approved the purchase of two trash trucks last year that will load automatically, but delayed until this year’s budget the purchase of trash carts that work with the system. The carts come in three sizes, and commissioners Monday reviewed a flier prepared by city staff to survey customers.
But commissioners said customers need to visualize the sizes. Surveys also have a low response, so City Manager Todd Newman said he would bring quotes to the second commission in February.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said the flier was difficult to understand. Commissioners also asked if sample trash carts could be put on display so customers can see the sizes.
The flier is included in the Jan. 9 agenda package posted on the city’s website. Customers have a choice of three sizes, 96 gallon, 64 gallon and 48 gallon, and can choose whether they want one or two carts. Delivery time on the purchase will take six months, Newman said.
Newman said he is preparing a rate structure for customers to have additional carts, which he would present at the second March commission meeting.
Potential customers have asked Commissioner Tim Fairchild how many trash bags the cans would hold, he said.
City staff tried to discuss that, Newman said, but it seemed futile. Trash bags are sold in different sizes and the amount of trash can vary in the same size.
In other business, commissioners had their annual reorganization and approved fee schedules for the cemetery, Stone Creek Golf Course and Maring Aquatic Center.
Commissioner Jacob LaRue will remain as mayor and Fairchild will remain vice-mayor.
Stone Creek Golf Course has a good problem, Newman said. The number of rounds played has increased, but it also increased wear and tear on the course.
“It can’t handle the play,” he said. “The golf course is getting destroyed.”
The number of available golf carts runs out early, but the course does not have space to store more.
A 4-1 vote increased golf course fees with Commissioner Sam Budreau opposed. He said he was concerned that golfers may stop coming.
“I’m just reporting what I’m hearing,” he said.
Single membership and weekday-only memberships increased $50 per year, while couple and family memberships increased $100 per year. Green fees increased $4 for nine holes and $3 for 18 holes, and range memberships increased $25.
Revenue has increased every year since the city took over the former country club. Commissioners said it is probably one of the nicest nine-hole courses in the state. Last year, the number of rounds increased by 3,000, bringing in an additional $15,000 and total revenue was more than $300,000.
But public amenities like golf courses and swimming pools are money-losing services for municipalities. Fewer cities have golf courses, which is why the Chanute course attracts more players.
“The golf board wants to break even,” Newman said, adding that the goal is to lose less than $100,000 per year.
At some point, the city electric department will not be able to supplement amenities, he warned.
The Parks Advisory Board made no recommendations for 2023 at the aquatic center, but Newman warned that the pumps are wearing down and the structure is deteriorating. The pool has been in use for 12 years and Newman said officials hoped to get 20 from it.
“At some point, on CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) will be a swimming pool,” Fairchild said.
Attendance was 17,305 last season, an increase from 2021, and revenue was $61,644.
Budreau wants to increase attendance, but Fairchild said he was not happy with the design and it does not provide what swimmers want.
“It’s not attractive,” he said.
The kiddie area and diving area provide less room for swimming. At some point, aquatic centers will need to get away from the lazy river feature, Newman said.
He is looking at a new pool for 2028, but presently he is more concerned with the city’s plans for a wastewater treatment plan and other projects.
The biggest change in cemetery fees was for grave openings and closings, Newman said.
“This is getting us pretty much in comparison with everyone else,” he said.
Regular openings increased $210 on weekdays and $170 on weekends.
Commissioners approved a contract with pyro-technician Allan Miller to stage the city’s 2023 fireworks display.
Miller staged last year’s display, which was held after Artist Alley due to supply chain issues. This year, production is running on schedule, he told commissioners Monday evening.
Rather than hold the display July 4th, which falls on a Tuesday, organizers of Chanute’s 150th anniversary celebration want to hold the display the preceding weekend in conjunction with downtown activities scheduled during the day. Organizers also wanted to hold the display in Katy Park, where it was held historically.
Parking would be a problem at Katy, Newman said, and there are safety issues because of nearby houses and space. Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy, who is heading the yearlong celebration, said they would still be interested in a July 1 show, even if it is not in Katy.
The display is scheduled for 9:30 pm July 1 at Santa Fe Park, and commissioners approved $12,000 from the tourism fund for the fireworks. Insurance will be extra.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare a vacant lot at 521 N. Central, owned by Dennis Dewey; and properties at 318 S. Allen, owned by Danny R. Romine; 310 S. Kansas and 1201 S. Washington, owned by Stephen and Alicia Fickel; 1001 S. Denman, owned by Mary Pennington; 102 W. Mulberry, owned by Mohamed M. Gedi; 310 N. Wilson, owned by Orville E. VanWinkle; and 925 S. Ashby, owned by Daniel J. and Jackie Mitchell, in violation of city code.
In his report, Newman said the city is working on nine to 10 projects over the next few months, including the public restroom downtown in the first block of south Santa Fe and preparations for the new trash baler at the landfill. He said the ball complex renovation at Santa Fe Park needs two to three weeks of good weather to install turf.
In his comments, Chaney asked if the speed zone on Cherry Street would be adjusted now that the USD 413 school district has changed its bus stop to a shelter on Steuben south of the intersection.
