MATT RESNICK
They formed a bond through basketball 40 years ago, and remain close friends to this day. Reggie Love, Von Webb, Fred Crayton, and Damond McCann were members of the 1981-82 Neosho County Community College basketball team, and their futures were molded by their experience at NCCC.
Now residing in different areas of the country, the quartet recently reunited for a tour of the NCCC campus and to rekindle old memories.
“Being that young and never having been away from home before, we just depended on each other,” said Crayton, now an assistant principal at Wichita Northwest High School. “NCCC is where we grew up, and made that transition from boyhood to manhood.”
Love said it was a coming-of-age experience for him. The basketball team, however, experienced some trials and tribulations during that time. Former head coach Galen Mote left after the 1981-82 season, and the team did not mesh well under his replacement.
“It wasn’t that great of an experience as far as basketball was concerned,” Love said, noting that he was tabbed as a Jayhawk League All-Conference selection as a sophomore and invited to play in an all-star game. “We were competitive and played teams tough, but just didn’t get over the hump.”
Love said his life was transformed in the classroom, where he picked up newfound studying and time-management skills.
“I learned a lot, grew up a lot,” he said, noting that Pat Swender was his most influential instructor.
Love said it all circles back to the camaraderie formed with Webb, Crayton, McCann and other teammates.
“Just the friendships,” said Love, who is a manufacturing engineer at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, and whose grandfather is an original recording artist of the smash hit Good Morning Little School Girl. “And the best part of it was, I met my wife at NCCC.”
Love said he’s planning on a possible return trip in September for NCCC’s All-Class reunion, and he hopes to further network with former NCCC teammates and classmates.
“Really enjoyed the trip, and it was great to be back together,” Love said.
Now residing in Southern California, Webb said it marked his first visit to the campus since 1983.
“It was great,” Webb said of the visit, also lauding NCCC’s Kelly Coulter for her “off-the-charts” hospitality during the tour. The campus trip included touring new facilities, flipping through old yearbooks, and shooting some hoops in the NCCC gym.
“I’ve been blessed to be friends with those guys since ‘81,” Webb said.
Harkening back to the 1981-82 season, Webb recalled that the team had a good rapport with Mote, and that he learned a lot under his tutelage. Webb later went on to coach high school basketball at his alma mater, Junction City High School, in the 90s, before embarking on a 14-year career as an NCAA Division 1 basketball coach.
He was the head coach at University of California-Riverside and an assistant coach at Fresno State University. Webb has coached a plethora of NBA players, and credits former Kansas Jayhawk head coach Roy Williams with helping him to kickstart his collegiate coaching career.
Webb had a solid two-year career at NCCC, and was then scooped up by the Kansas State basketball program. Webb, however, saw his collegiate career derailed by injury prior to ever suiting up for K-State.
Webb indicated that he was blown away by the campus tour.
“It’s absolutely a thousand percent better than when we were there,” he said, adding that he’d like to make a return trip for an NCCC basketball contest.
McCann, now working in the IT Department for the US Department of Treasury, called the campus tour an “awesome” experience.
“Just to be able to go back and reminisce, it was heart-filling,” he said. “I was able to meet some people (as an NCCC student) that I really learned to love.”
Love played only one year for NCCC on the 1981-82 team before being offered a hoops scholarship by Saint Louis University.
“I think I had a very good freshman year, and was surprised by how stiff the competition was in the Jayhawk Conference,” he said.
McCann, a Virginia native, said he was homesick upon first arriving in Chanute as an 18-year-old. He said that to help remedy the situation, he would often travel with Love to his hometown of Wichita on weekends or holidays and stay with Love’s family.
“My fondest memories at NCCC were making lifelong friends,” said McCann.
