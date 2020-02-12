COLUMBUS — Columbus Schools USD 493 announced Wednesday that a paraprofessional at Park Elementary had passed away on Sunday. It was learned that her brother is in intensive care for similar symptoms. The only confirmed diagnosis for each of them at this point is influenza type b, the announcement said.
A disease specialist is further investigating any underlying causes of their illness. Due to the fact that this can take 48 hours to get results back, it was decided to close schools for Thursday and Friday to ensure that the proper steps to keep students safe and protected are taken.
