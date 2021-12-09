GREG LOWER
TOPEKA – A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a St. Paul man Wednesday on bank fraud charges.
The US District Court returned seven counts of bank fraud and four counts of making false statements on loan and credit applications against Nicholas J. Smith, 34, St. Paul.
Smith has been in the Neosho County jail since Aug. 11 serving 120 days on a contempt of court order in a civil case involving Community National Bank, Junction City-based Central National Bank, Caterpillar Financial Services, MFA and Deere & Co.
The federal indictment alleges Smith defrauded Central National Bank in approximately $2.75 million in loans since 2018. The indictment also alleges Smith defrauded the United States Department of Agriculture, Commodity Credit Corporation, through funds given to farmers and administered by the Farm Service Agency. Those funds, including through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, were also allegedly received fraudulently, up to $90,000.
The allegations involve false invoices for the purchase of cattle and seed in 2018, and false claims of ownership of items used for collateral on loans. The indictment seeks property forfeiture and asks that the trial be held in Topeka.
The possible penalties include imprisonment of up to 30 years and a fine of up to $1 million.
In the Neosho County civil case, Central National Bank and Community National Bank are co-defendants in a suit by agriculture financial company MFA, Inc., alleging breach of contract. The suit, filed at the beginning of October, alleges that Smith owes MFA in $345,168 in unpaid principal and $69,000 in interest and fees on two loans issued in June 2018.
Community National and Central National both hold collateral from Smith and Central has filed a counter-claim.
In that suit, Smith testified in March that he owned a Hewlett-Packard laptop purchased from Best Buy four years ago and did not have another computer. He also testified that he has a hunting lodge on Trego Road.
A search of the lodge in June by Sheriff Greg Taylor and private investigators turned up business records and another laptop, with records that showed it was purchased in January. Wire transfer records showed that a vacation club membership sold for $61,900.
A Yamaha Viking ATV was repossessed in November and stolen from Central Bank’s collateral delivery site in St. Paul in December. Records indicated Smith attempted to pawn it in Pittsburg in May, and it was recovered from the lodge in June.
Smith also allegedly tried to pawn a riding lawnmower in Pittsburg in May, which was not turned over as collateral despite Central’s claim, and used excavation equipment in February that was also collateral.
In August 2012, Smith was placed on trial for rape, but pled no contest to a lesser charge of assault from an incident in August 2010.
