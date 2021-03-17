GREG LOWER
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has made the world less touchy-feely, the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum has added “Augmented Reality” to its displays.
Visitors can add images or motion pictures to still or moving video they take at the museum, using their smartphones and links to a Google-based website.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Curator Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer said people can no longer touch exhibits usually put out for them to feel. Staff tried to think of ways to keep people engaged with the museum as visitors come during Spring Break.
“They can become Martin and Osa with virtual animals until they can travel again,” Zimmer said.
By going to the page 9to5google.com/2021/02/19/google-3d-animals-list/ or https://tinyurl.com/y7h96rza on a supported smartphone, people can use AR to add elements, such as zebras or lions, to items they photograph at the museum like the statues of the Johnsons on safari.
The movements repeat themselves and it is not like Virtual Reality. People cannot interact with the images.
“It’s kind of like a long meme,” Zimmer said.
Because the AR elements are three-dimensional, they can be photographed from different angles once they are placed in the camera’s field of view.
The website includes elements from other topics such as automobiles, science or anatomy.
Some of the elements are astronomical images provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and include astronaut Neil Armstrong.
“Which is just hilarious to me, like he’s NASA property,” Zimmer said.
In videos posted on the museum’s social media page, Zimmer has added a zebra below a model of the Johnson’s airplane, or animals like giraffes to objects in display cases.
“We focus on the animals,” Zimmer said. “They’re adding new ones every week.”
Augmented Reality is just one of the ways technology has created new ways to relive the Johnson’s films and experiences.
Frame rate adjustments, colorization and frame upscaling can make video from early in the last century more realistic, and deep technology can add motion to still images, so people in portraits dating back to the Civil War appear to move and look around.
The Johnsons shot about a million feet of film footage on their expeditions, and Zimmer said enough survives to stretch 140 miles. She also said the museum has 15,000 still photos.
“It’s neat to put that modern spin on it,” Zimmer said, adding that the museum has been approached about colorizing Johnson photos.
But she said children seem to prefer the black-and-white film images because they are unusual.
Zimmer said a computer artist in Southeast Asia approached the museum after creating a 3D image of Osa Johnson wearing a sarong, based on a photo in a book. The photo was actually one frame of a motion picture.
She said artists also are trying to recreate Johnsonville, the Johnsons’ campsite in Malaysia, as a 3D model.
