MH 21

Chanute Housing Authority Executive Director Mikki Herrera started as a resident in Iola public housing, so she has seen the situation from both sides. Herrera has been the Chanute director for almost a year.

 Greg Lower | Chanute Tribune

The director of the Chanute Housing Authority has seen the situation from both sides.

Mikki Herrera has been the CHA executive director for almost a year, but when she first arrived in Kansas, she was a resident in public housing. She has worked in the housing industry for five years, and previously worked for three years at the Iola Housing Authority.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments