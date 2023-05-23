The director of the Chanute Housing Authority has seen the situation from both sides.
Mikki Herrera has been the CHA executive director for almost a year, but when she first arrived in Kansas, she was a resident in public housing. She has worked in the housing industry for five years, and previously worked for three years at the Iola Housing Authority.
She and her children still live in Iola, although Herrera said she likes Chanute and has friends here. The housing situations in the communities are very similar, she said.
“A lot of the scenarios are pretty much the same,” Herrera said.
They moved to Kansas in 2018 from Nevada and she is originally from California.
“I’m kind of a transplant,” Herrera said. “It was definitely a culture shock.”
She came from Vallejo, Calif., which is more fast-paced and has a very diverse population.
“The cost of living was insane out there,” Herrera said.
The difference was a good thing for her and her children, she said.
“It’s more like stepping back in time,” Herrera said. “I actually feel safe.”
At one point, Herrera and her four children were in a shelter. A friend invited her to southeast Kansas, and they drove four days to get here. She made the move in contact with her local church and Hope Unlimited, and applied for Iola housing. Soon after, she saw a job opening with the Iola Housing Authority.
After she was able to live on her own, she reapplied for the opening as a receptionist and received an offer during the interview. She soon became an occupational specialist for three years in Iola.
One of the needs in Chanute is to let people know that housing assistance is available.
“We’re here to help them,” Herrera said. “We’re here to give them safe, affordable housing.”
Funded through the federal Housing and Urban Development program, CHA has 139 units available in Chanute with 108 occupied.
“We welcome anyone,” Herrera said.
HUD has contracted with Chanute since 1969.
The federal Section 8 program provides vouchers to pay rent to private landlords. The program pays up to 30 percent of gross annual income, and the CHA has 20 participants out of 25 available vouchers.
The biggest difficulties she has faced, Herrera said, are providing HUD its reports, getting units turned over in a timely fashion, and enforcing rules that have not been enforced before.
Her oldest daughter is studying to be a nurse and her 9-year-old daughter is running for Mexican Fiesta Queen. She also has twin 7-year-old sons.
