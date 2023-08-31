Chanute resident Cindy Morrison handed out a document with three questions she had for the city commission at Monday’s meeting, expressing she has concerns about the city moving forward.
Those questions were:
1. Besides utility smart meters and Chanute fiber, does Chanute have any other needs that would affect the need for the city property tax?
2. How much time and money would it take to put smart utility meters in Chanute homes to allow citizens to monitor their utility usage on a daily basis?
3. How much time and money would it take to finish the city fiber project?
“When these questions are answered, we can know when we can remove the city property tax without putting an additional burden on any Chanute citizen,” Morrison wrote in the document following the three questions posed to the city.
Morrison spoke during public comment time at Monday’s city commission meeting.
“It’s not that we don’t need the property tax,” Morrison said in her comments. “What it looks like is that you don’t want to use it for the needed projects. We still don’t have smart utility meters and the fiber project isn’t anywhere near being done.”
She also wrote a letter to the editor, which ran in The Chanute Tribune last Friday, expressing her concerns following the city’s passing of no mills for the 2024 budget — other than the Chanute Public Library’s rate at 8.139 mills.
“The no more city property taxes deal that the city commissioners approved seems great. In reality, though, it helps homeowners and punishes renters,” Morrison wrote in the letter to the editor.
Commissioners responded to Morrison during commissioner comment time at the end of the Monday meeting.
“I just can’t imagine someone being that mad when things are so good,” said Commissioner Phil Chaney.
“I still don’t understand the chaos that’s surrounding this. It’s such a positive thing for our entire community for what we’re trying to do,” he added.
Chaney, who is a landlord in Chanute, explained it’s not a punishment to any resident — renter or homeowner.
“We’re lowering taxes on the entire community. And utilities to me had to be raised” because of inflation; rates going up; and the importance of keeping people employed at the city, Chaney said.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said he agreed with 99.5% of what Chaney said.
Vice Chair Tim Fairchild said he agreed with everything Chaney said.
“It’s incredible. And when the guy running the show says, ‘We don’t need the tax,’ we don’t need the tax,” Fairchild said, referencing City Manager Todd Newman.
Chaney, who also credited city staff for their efforts, added no one came to the commission to discuss the budget or any other details over the course of several work sessions and meetings.
Chaney said he would not look at the questions from Morrison.
“I’m not going to fall for it,” he said.
“What we did was right. It’s good for our entire community,” Chaney added. “It helps everybody. It’s not picking on anybody.”
