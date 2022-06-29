GREG LOWER
Chanute joins a special league of major cities and cosmopolitan areas this weekend - those that will lack professional fireworks displays on the Fourth of July.
The company that planned Chanute’s display this weekend is not able to get the professional-grade shells necessary, so city commissioners decided to postpone the local show.
So did Phoenix, Ariz., which cancelled three displays; Minneapolis, Minn.; Lompoc, Calif.; Castle Rock, Colo.; and Missoula, Montana.
The Chanute show will be held at a date to be announced later, and organizers are still planning weekend activities and local pyrotechnic shows for Chanute area residents.
Overseas shipping, transportation in the US, rising insurance costs, and labor shortages have led to the cancelled displays, along with demand for fireworks shows at concerts, sports stadiums and the Fourth of July holiday that largely were absent during the first two years of the pandemic, a National Public Radio article said.
“The demand is so high that it’s almost like a perfect storm,” said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.
In Chanute, the band Lunacy will perform 7 to 9 pm Saturday at the Fiesta Grounds in Santa Fe Park in a Music in the Park performance. Lunacy will perform again July 16.
The American Legion will also stage its own fireworks display Monday. Evergreen Avenue will be blocked from Walnut to a half-block north from dusk to midnight.
In Humboldt, the annual ice cream social at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will be at 7 pm Sunday, followed by the annual Lions Fireworks show at the golf course.
Fireworks go on sale in Chanute Friday and can be sold until Tuesday, but can only be shot between 6 am and midnight Sunday and Monday.
China produces most of the professional-grade fireworks that shoot up into the air and produce colorful, dazzling bursts in various shapes. The shortage doesn’t lie in manufacturing, Heckman said, but in congestion at US ports.
Heckman said some companies recently chartered about a dozen vessels, each carrying 200-250 containers of consumer-grade fireworks that are considered hazardous material, and shipped them to ports in Alabama and Louisiana to free up space at ports on the West Coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.