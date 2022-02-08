MATT RESNICK
Holding the first of a quartet of meetings on Tuesday, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams delivered news to Royster Middle School staff of imminent budget cuts that will include personnel.
The district needs to shave approximately $922,000 off its budget by the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30, mainly due to a net reduction in base aid. Adams detailed budget complexities and ways in which the district can work around those with minimal impact to its personnel and students.
With roughly 20 teachers and staff on hand at the RMS library, Adams said that he’s hopeful the district can get to where it needs to be through natural attrition.
He said that on average, 10 percent of certified staff will turn over naturally on an annual basis, with the district currently at 124. Those positions would not be replaced. He added that as of now, he’s only aware of three pending retirements.
He also spoke of the district’s enrollment decline, and anticipates that trend continuing for the next six to seven years.
“The number of physical students sitting in seats is declining,” he said. “You went through the boom a couple years ago when this building was at or near 500. Those students are now at Chanute High School, and as you’re well aware, they will soon hopefully graduate. The classes that are coming in are not replenishing them, so this system is literally bleeding students.”
Adams lightly delved into the intricacies of the financial formula for state aid, which is drastically impacting the district’s current plight.
“The finance formula is entirely enrollment-based,” he said. “When you gain students, you win; when you lose students, unfortunately you lose dollars.”
A visual displayed the district’s downward enrollment trend, peaking 11 years ago.
with a headcount of 1,951. Adams projects that to dip to an all-time low of 1,663 for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m projecting next year that we will be under 1,700 for the first time, I believe, in Chanute’s history,” he said.
Adams indicated that the district is also currently in a state of paralysis as far as generating further revenue in order to offset its budget predicament.
“We are literally capped out as far as the revenue we can generate,” he said, referencing the district’s two primary funds. “We cannot physically raise more taxes; we are actually capped out in both of those funds.”
Adams spoke about hypothetical scenarios pertaining to the Kansas state legislature. One involves transportation weighting (bus routes), as well as an increase in special education weighting. Changes to either could potentially be a boon for the district.
Adams also mentioned that the district wants to remain competitive with its wages.
“We’re in a wage war right now,” he said.
The district is looking into ways to eliminate what Adams coined as low-hanging fruit, which would trim the budget in a way that will not greatly impact students. This can be accomplished by the district absorbing a hit to its physical appearance, according to Adams.
“We believe in having nice looking yards,” he said. “We have those yards fertilized and up-kept, and there’s an expense that goes into that.”
Adams said that annual fertilizer expenses districtwide total roughly $40,000.
“We can decide to do the bare minimum on yards,” he said. “We realize it will have the effect of a less good-looking school, but we could reduce fertilizing and mowing. That’s one low-hanging fruit.”
Adams also said the district could elect to pause future capital outlay projects.
“Which would mean less fees going to our architects and engineers,” he said. “That one has a little higher impact on students if the project was potentially for kids.”
Adams concluded the presentation by saying that the cuts will have to come from personnel.
“I want to get something very clear, though – we cannot stop moving this district forward,” he said.
Staff reaction
Royster Middle School English instructor Carrie LaRue directed a line of inquiry to Adams regarding his low-hanging fruit comments.
“When you start kind of thinking about cutting low-hanging fruit, are you talking about programs that we use with our students for education purposes?” LaRue asked. “Things like BYOC (Build Your Own Curriculum software program)?”
“If it impacts a student, that to me is not low-hanging on the tree,” Adams said. “Does that make sense?”
Adams again broached the topic of district aesthetics.
“I’m looking for stuff like, if I stop fertilizing the yards, are we really going to hurt kids? I hope not,” he said.
RMS band instructor Jan Rogers asked Adams to elaborate on the topic of natural attrition.
“Since you’re not going to refill my position because I’m retiring — so you’re eliminating the band director — isn’t that hurting students?” Rogers asked.
Rogers referenced the district slogan of “Students First.”
“An argument can certainly be made for that,” Adams said.
“So that last sentence you had (in your presentation) about weathering the storm with the student first and always in mind — I don’t see that as being students first,” she said.
Rogers said that she’s been overseeing a robust and growing RMS band program, which feeds directly into the high school.
“Don’t you think that will affect a great number of students and hurt students?” she asked.
“I do think there’s a valid argument to that,” Adams said. “The counterpoint to that is that I’ve really made it a goal that I also don’t want to impact staff. And so the last thing that I want to do is to have to begin the RIF (Reduction in Force) process.”
Rogers continued her line of inquiry.
“So you would have kept me if I hadn’t retired, but you won’t replace me, because somehow, that money isn’t there to hire somebody for half of what I make?” Rogers asked.
“That’s correct, yep,” Adams said. “Because the decision is not based upon your program. Rather, the decision is based on hopefully minimizing the impact to you all as educators.”
“But where do the kids fit in?” Rogers asked.
“Well, they certainly do fit in, absolutely,” Adams replied.
Adams was also asked about the number of non-teaching positions the district has added during his three-year tenure as superintendent. While he was unsure of the exact tally, he confirmed that one position at the central office will be eliminated effective July 1. Currently at 12, he noted that more central office positions will likely be chopped in the ensuing fiscal years.
“We will probably lose another the next fiscal year, and another the next fiscal year, and two the next fiscal year,” Adams said. “So there is kind of a four-year plan.”
He explained that Chanute Elementary School is projected to be down by three staff members.
“Their numbers allow us to reduce FTE (Full Time Equivalency head count) by three,” he said. “This is not a reduction in force; it’s natural attrition. So when these teachers resign or retire, it would allow us to not fill up to three sections at CES.”
Adams further noted that CES is down approximately 200 students from its headcount 10 years prior.
“When the buildings opened, they were at 884,” he said. “Now we’re projected to be at 688.”
Adams told The Tribune after the meeting that he was pleased with the audience’s dialogue.
“I was really happy with the turnout,” he said. “To see that many folks who are interested and engaged in the conversation was, in my opinion, very good.”
