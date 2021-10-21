GREG LOWER
Candidates for Chanute city commission, the USD 413 Board of Education and the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees offered their answers and views Thursday evening during the candidate forum at the Memorial Building, hosted by the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce.
Voters will decide Nov. 2 between four candidates for three open seats on the Chanute city commission and school board, and five candidates for three open seats on the NCCC board.
Candidates Thursday evening were Dennis Franks, Matt Godinez, Heather Guernsey and Alex Rodriquez for the USD 413 school board; Charles Boaz, Kevin Berthot, Martha McCoy, Bryan Schulz and Jennifer Westerman for NCCC Trustees; and Kevin Berthot, Jane Brophy and Sam Budreau for the Chanute commission.
Jacob LaRue, who is seeking re-election to the city commission, did not attend the forum.
Each candidate in the three elections had one minute for opening statements, five minutes to respond to each of five pre-prepared questions and two minutes for closing statements. Former Chamber President Steve Parsons was moderator.
In the city election, Brophy said she is running to take another step to help promote Chanute and Berthot said he has had an attitude of service. He said he wants to make the community stronger.
“When you care about your home, you want the best for your home,” Budreau said.
He said that to promote economic growth, the city needs a multi-faceted approach that has to be more than the city commission. Berthot said economic development means investing in infrastructure to create an atmosphere that attracts, while Brophy said Chanute has a strong legacy of home-grown businesses.
All three supported making city utilities self-sufficient. Berthot said the city has adjusted rates and Brophy noted that the city faces overdue upgrades in infrastructure. Budreau said the utilities should not overcharge.
Brophy said infrastructure and housing are the two major challenges, but Budreau did not limit the challenges to just two issues.
“There’s a lot of things coming down the pike,” he said.
Berthot said the challenges are funding the water and sewer plants and that have both outlived their usefulness, while keeping a community-friendly budget.
On what draws people to Chanute, Budreau said the community offers an enticing package, plus the fact utilities have transferred $3 million to offset property taxes. Berthot said people are drawn by the fiber optic expansion, low crime rate, city-owned utilities and the great schools and college.
“This is where the rubber really meets the road,” Budreau said.
“We’ve done a great job in the past, but there’s always room for improvement,” Berthot said.
Brophy said the community is moving in the right direction.
“There’s always more to accomplish,” she said. “We have a lot to offer in Chanute.”
In the NCCC Trustee forum, Schulz, from Thayer, said he wants to give back.
“I have no agenda,” he said.
Boaz said the college has several projects coming to completion and Westerman said she wants to see the college grow stronger. McCoy mentioned her employment at the college and role as president of the alumni association.
“The most important thing about our Neosho County Community College is the students,” Berthot said.
To discuss their experience, Boaz said he has been on the Extension board, fair board and USD 413 board. Westerman said she has 30 years in education and McCoy said her career in education and volunteer work gives her insight into the community. Schulz said he has been on the farm bureau board and fair board and is a business owner.
Candidates discussed how the trustee role compares to the president’s role. Westerman said the president deals with day-to-day matters while the board looks at the bigger, long-term picture. McCoy said the board sets policy and procedures while the president carries them out.
“It’s important for us to be well-read,” she said.
Berthot said the board’s role is policy creation, governance and budget, and the president deals with daily activities.
“You can’t micro-manage,” Schulz said. “It’s his job to run the college on a daily basis.”
Boaz said the only person the board hires is the president.
Of the challenges NCCC faces, McCoy said she is happy to see more vocational-type classes. Berthot said funding and hiring adequate staff are the challenges, but Schulz said he has not heard a lot of negatives about the college.
Boaz said enrollment has to be addressed, while the COVID-19 pandemic was a big challenge.
Westerman said that since funding is tied to enrollment, retention of staff is a problem across the country.
Because enrollment has declined, Berthot said funding is down 5 percent after being down 13 percent a year ago. He said enrollment is back up and he has seen more online students.
“The funding will come back,” Schulz said, noting that vo-tech programming is important to him.
Boaz said the $3.2 million technology center is coming and the president will have to dig down and find the dollars.
Westerman said she does not want to put all the eggs in one basket, but offer to meet the needs of a wide range of students.
“We just have to keep using good ideas,” McCoy said.
Candidates for school board also discussed their roles compared to administration. Rodriquez said the board’s role is more long-term oriented while administration is day-to-day. He said he will not micromanage, but neither will he be passive.
Franks said the board is for strategic and advisory purposes while the administration is operational, and Godinez said the board is largely concerned with compliance and fiscal responsibility. Guernsey said the board looks at the big picture, while keeping the budget sound and being a liaison with the community.
Franks said his dedication, perseverance and the fact he was chairman of the board for the Kansas Hospital Association are qualities he brings as a school board member. Godinez said his qualities are diligence, vision and leadership, and Guernsey said her background in education is a huge asset.
Rodriquez cited his speaking experience, critical thinking and understanding of the student body.
Godinez said the district has done exceptionally well in handling the pandemic.
“We were all learning as we went,” he said.
Guernsey said the pandemic was hard for everyone and this year started rocky.
Rodriquez said Chanute did better than a lot of schools, but could have done better. He said compliance was lacking.
Franks said the district did an outstanding job. He said the goals are student safety first and keeping students in school next.
Of the challenges in the district, Guernsey said retaining staff in all positions is the biggest issue and Rodriquez also noted the high turnover of teachers.
“We do not support them enough to hold them to these very high expectations,” he said.
Franks said the coming challenge is a reduction in students, which will need a plan for reductions in funds. He also said mental and behavioral health will be an important challenge to address.
Godinez also said teacher retention is a challenge.
“We do have to evolve with the times,” he said.
Rodriquez said the opportunities in the Pathways program is something he is proud of and Franks said he is proud of the result from the board, administration and teachers to keep students first. Godinez said the district’s vision is what he is most proud of, and Guernsey said she piggy-backed on the earlier comments.
“It is in my notes, so I’m not copying,” she said.
