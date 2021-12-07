Neosho County Community College is excited to welcome author, professional speaker and documentary photographer Matthew Willman to Chanute.
Based out of South Africa, Willman will be speaking at NCCC at 7 pm Dec. 14 in Sanders Auditorium.
Willman is an expert in visual communication, development, visual arts and leadership. He has more than 24 years of experience and worked in 48 countries to build his brand of communication. Willman is known for his many works with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Bill Clinton Presidential Library, the World Health Organization and several other of the world’s foremost institutions.
Willman produced and co-narrated a short film documentary on the life of Nelson Mandela and was awarded an Emmy in the United States for the film in 2019. Among Willman’s many accomplishments, one of his greatest was his contribution to the recording of South Africa’s democratic change. Willman was able to document this change during his time as a commissioned photographer for the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Willman worked personally with Mandela for 10 years and was able to share many intimate and incredible moments with a man that possessed the spirit and conviction of all South Africans.
This event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.