Tribune staff
Voters are warned there are regulations when casting ballots in person.
Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston reported there have been some isolated issues with electioneering during advance voting and it needs to be addressed.
“I believe it is my duty to educate the public about a law that has been on the books in Kansas for some time,” Thuston said.
KSA 25-2420 defines electioneering for the State of Kansas. The statute explains that, “Electioneering includes wearing, exhibiting or distributing labels, signs, posters, stickers or other materials that clearly identify a candidate in the election or clearly indicate support or opposition to a question submitted election within any polling place on election day or advance voting site during the time period allowed by law for casting a ballot by advance voting or within a radius of 250 feet from the entrance thereof. Electioneering shall not include bumper stickers affixed to a motor vehicle that is used to transport voters to a polling place or to an advance voting site for the purpose of voting.”
“Please do not wear any campaign material to include shirts or hats to the polling place, whether you are voting or not,” Thuston said. “Wearing campaign material to the polling place is a crime. Violations of KSA 25-2420 is a Class C Misdemeanor and is punishable up to 30 days in the county jail and up to a $500 fine.”
In October, a federal judge ruled that the Kansas law that prohibits electioneering within a 250-foot buffer zone of a polling location is constitutional and does not infringe on the First Amendment.
US District Judge Holly Teeter dismissed the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Johnson County election commissioner.
In her ruling, Teeter cited a US Supreme Court decision, Burson v. Freemen, that rejected a challenge to a similar Tennessee statute. The nation’s highest court found that a buffer zone at polling places was necessary to protect the fundamental right “of an election free from the taint of intimidation and fraud.”
Teeter noted the Kansas electioneering law has also stood unchallenged for nearly 60 years, and that all 50 states have similar laws.
“I appreciate Judge Teeter’s ruling that the Constitution permits, and history and common sense favor,” Schmidt said. “These laws permit all eligible voters to make their voices heard without intimidation, which goes to the heart and soul of our democratic process.”
There is also some concern about poll agents. President Trump has asked his supporters to watch polling places carefully. In Kansas, poll agents need to fill out a form and file it with the county clerk’s office before they can observe a polling location. Poll agents also have to follow rules, such as they cannot interfere with voters or poll workers.
Poll agents are reportedly rare in southeast Kansas.
Federal law and state law protect against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. Intimidation of voters in Kansas is a felony. This includes intimidating, threatening, coercing or attempting to intimidate, threaten, or coerce any person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such person to vote or to vote as he may choose. This law also covers mailing, publishing or transmitting false information intended to keep one or more voters from casting a ballot or returning an advance ballot.
