GREG LOWER
A Chanute woman is cooking family-size meals to help others in need, and the project has grown through social media.
Elaine Legitt and a group she started prepared 20 meals Wednesday evening and distributed donated canned goods and other items from her home. She has been cooking the meals weekly and posting on the Facebook page “Pay it forward - Chanute, Kansas” when they are available.
Wednesday’s menu included a spaghetti bake, chili, tuna-rice casserole, beef stroganoff and other main dishes, vegetables, bread and a dessert. The meals come in foil-topped or clamshell containers.
“My mom thinks I’m nuts,” Legitt said.
She continues the project, although she said her family lives paycheck to paycheck and her husband was in the hospital Wednesday. She said she does it because of people who need help, not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic but the general times.
“People come from all walks of life needing help,” Legitt said.
She prepared family-sized portions rather than individual-sized portions. She began posting leftovers four to five months ago.
“I felt God telling me to do something with my leftovers,” she said, adding that at first she thought she would be too busy to take it on.
“I put it off as long as I could,” she said, but during the past month and a half, people have been contacting her to help.
“People I’ve never even met before,” she said.
Those who could not help by cooking donated canned goods. While talking Wednesday, someone stopped by with a monetary donation.
Last week, they prepared about 10 family-sized meals. Legitt said some young people who receive donations from a food pantry may not know how to prepare it properly.
Some people, including those who received meals before, have volunteered to deliver meals to others who cannot get out. Legitt said one man took home a pie with tears in his eyes.
“It melted my heart,” she said.
She expected the project to die down after the first couple of weeks, but it may keep going or get bigger.
“I don’t know where it’s going to go,” Legitt said.
She said they provide information on other opportunities available to people, and also a card of encouragement.
