A new national trend has appeared and Chanute High School followed suit.
On Friday at 8:20 pm, Chanute High School Athletic Director Zack Murry turned on the Chanute Community Sports Complex lights in an effort to participate in the #BeTheLight movement, a national trend that lights up high school campuses around the nation. The effort is meant to ensure that students won’t feel forgotten as schools across the nation have shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
For about 20 minutes, dozens of cars drove around the stadium, honking horns as the stadium lights were turned on for the first time since November.
“It was just kind of a nationwide, kind of a salute to seniors, just letting them know that we haven’t forgotten about them,” Murry said. “This was a nationwide activity, where we are just paying tribute to them. ... It was just something to get some morale up a little bit without doing too much. Just simple: let them know we are thinking about them everywhere, just not in Chanute. And it turned out pretty good.”
According to Yahoo.com, the trend started as more schools were shut down due to the pandemic, which led to a March 24 tweet from Texas’ Dumas High School Principal Brett Beesley.
“To all the students of Dumas ISD: Tonight and every weekday night from 8 to 9 we are going to burn our stadium lights for you ... as a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are in our hearts and minds,” wrote Beesley, with the hashtag #BeTheLight.
Other schools from across the state of Texas accepted the challenge. And days later, schools in states from the around the nation were participating.
Murry said he wishes that CHS would have acted more swiftly, although many schools did plan the lighting of their campus on April 10 at 8:20 pm.
“It was a trend. People had recognized it, but it got our attention and we got on it as fast as we could,” Murry continued. “Probably still wasn’t quick enough for everybody’s liking. You always like to be out in front of things as far as you can. We basically had a half a day’s notice before it started. We kind of feel bad we couldn’t have had that squared away sooner.”
Still, the lighting of the high school’s stadium couldn’t have come soon enough. And CHS Principal Brian Campbell recognized that.
“You often take for granted many things and are reminded at odd times,” Campbell said. “Friday night, it was unbelievable to get to see many of the students and the lights turned on at the stadium. It was like home football in the fall. I sure hope to see those lights back on shortly.”
With the trend taking precedence in southern states and eventually around the country, conversations were had between CHS administrators to ensure the high school was a part of the seemingly nationwide effort. CHS Business Teacher Sherri Bagshaw brought it to Murry’s attention. Murry then spoke about the idea with Campbell and Assistant Principal Tyler Applegate.
It was a consensus that it was a good idea at the high school level. The prospect was then forwarded to the USD 413 board. The board reviewed state and federal health guidelines to assure driving around the school was healthy and safe.
The entire process took about a half-day on Friday, though it wasn’t an overcomplicated process. It was just a matter of relaying the idea through to the powers that be.
The activity was a go and the details were ironed out. And driving around the stadium was a success, putting smiles on parents’ and students’ faces.
“Hopefully they know we are thinking about all of them all the time,” Murry said. “We are not just thinking about them because we are doing this. This is nonstop for us and was just an easy way to recognize them. They called it a salute, I guess.
“I guess it was just something to make it a little bit more public thinking about them, just something that you can do where they can be a part of it as well. And it’s in a time where you can’t be around anybody. You can kind of be around people safely. You can’t physically be with people, but if you are in the same area all kind of doing the same thing, it kind of gives you that feeling of togetherness.”
