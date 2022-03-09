GREG LOWER
Neosho County Community College trustees approved eliminating fees for online courses, while also increasing the cost of tuition.
Removing the 18-year-old online fee reflects the fact more students are taking online classes, while keeping the impact neutral.
“The average full-time student at NCCC will not see an increase from this change,” President Brian Inbody said. “This is a revenue-neutral thing.”
The board also approved an increase in meal fees, while absorbing some of the cost of the increase by Great Western Dining.
The change increases tuition by $13 per credit hour and deletes an online course fee of $30 per credit hour. Students who take more than five credit hours online during a semester will see an overall decrease, while those who take fewer will have an increase.
The current tuition is $77 per credit hour and will go to $90 for the fall semester. Chanute students who live off-campus pay $26 in fees per credit hour, while out-of-district residents who live on the Ottawa campus pay $93 in fees per hour. International students will pay $163 per credit hour in tuition, although the out-of-US fee of $15 is lower than the out-of-state fee of $37 per credit hour.
Campus residence prices will increase $100 per semester, bringing a double room to $3,270 per semester and a single to $4,020.
The room rate will not change, but the increase applies to meals and amounts to 33 cents per meal, Inbody said. Great Western Dining has increased its cost by 10 percent to $231 per student per year, with the possibility of another 10 percent increase in the 2023-24 year and 5 percent in 2024-25.
The college will absorb the additional $31 per student increase, although increased occupancy on campus could mitigate it, Inbody said.
The price of senior citizen lunches on Thursdays will also increase by 25 cents and the Sunday brunch will increase by $1 to a price of $14.
The online fee of $30 per credit hour began with NCCC’s first online courses in 2004 to cover hardware, instructor training and other costs. Later, Inbody said, instructors of in-person classes took advantage of the technology for course handouts, assignments and other purposes.
More than two years ago, trustees studied the change from an online fee to a tuition increase, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed like bad timing for increases.
Before the meeting, Inbody said the college was able to absorb inflation costs during the pandemic with funding from property tax, state aid and federal grants. The Higher Education Emergency Recovery fund helped provide assistance, but COVID-19 programs are ending.
Of 19 Kansas community colleges, 18 intend to increase tuition this year and many have already eliminated online fees, Inbody said. The tuition increases are up to $8 per credit hour and Johnson County is increasing $5 per credit hour.
Besides Chanute and Ottawa, where the same student could hypothetically attend classes on both campuses, online students represent a third mode of instruction. Online enrollment is the second largest “campus,” ahead of Ottawa. There is also a hybrid mode where students can take the same course both in person and online during the semester.
The second most common time for students to log online is 9 pm, Inbody said, usually after older, non-traditional students have put children to bed. The most common time, usually when younger, traditional students log on to do homework, is 1:30 am.
The newest instruction mode is by Zoom. When the pandemic struck, NCCC instructors were able to set up online video group classes within two weeks.
Before the pandemic, instructors could telecommunicate lectures on video to rooms on campus, but Inbody said the equipment was expensive.
Other business
• Trustees approved allowing the NCCC Foundation to serve alcoholic beverages and shoot fireworks at an event on the Ottawa campus April 30, and for the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation to serve alcohol at an event in Chanute on April 8.
• Trustees approved a project to divide a large classroom at the Ottawa campus into a smaller classroom and diagnostic medical sonography lab for $92,350, paid from Title III grant funds.
• Trustees hired Lisiane Matdorff as head volleyball coach. Her previous employment includes varsity head volleyball coach and physical education teacher at Central High School in Springfield and volleyball graduate assistant at Central Methodist University. She has bachelor and master degrees in physical education and instructional technology from Missouri State University.
• The board also hired Robyn Pervin as student support data specialist, Stephen Wahl as desktop support technician in Chanute, and Kyle Downard as desktop support technician in Ottawa.
• James Halstead will retire as full-time accounting faculty. Bookstore coordinator Sheri Woolman, academic fieldwork coordinator instructor Sariah Judy, and security officer Kevin Burkholder have resigned.
• In his report, Inbody said the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program through an AmeriCorp grant had been renewed for another three years and the college had one positive COVID-19 test during the past five weeks. Masks are now optional, but Inbody said he sees quite a few students wearing them.
• Total student enrollment for the spring semester was 2,035, down 3.54 percent from a year ago. Although Chanute enrollment was up 12.65 percent to 365, the Ottawa campus was down 27 or 6.21 percent. Online enrollment was 658.
• Dr. Marie Gardner reported that the Ottawa campus produces 18 percent of the total credit hours and online courses provide 35 percent. Career Tech education has become the majority at the Ottawa campus, exceeding general education. From March 2021 to February 2022, the college had 6,000 Zoom meetings with 26,588 hours of meetings, she said.
