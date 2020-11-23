GREG LOWER
City officials told Chanute city commissioners they are confident they will be able to get the fiber expansion project completed by a Dec. 30 deadline.
City Manager Todd Newman updated commissioners at Monday evening’s meeting on the fiber optic broadband project, funded by a Connectivity Emergency Response Grant, which seeks to provide connections to homes and businesses in an area southeast of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Newman said he does not want to jinx it, but feels confident the project can be completed by the deadline. The city has received payment of the first half of the $1.6 million grant, and if it does not finish in time, might not receive the second half.
To be completed, the system must have 25 percent of the customer applicants switched on. It currently has 75 residential and four commercial customers connected, and Newman said the goal is 150 customers.
The main trunks are in and a majority of the fiber is strung up – 68,000 feet. There has been some difficulty getting supplies such as underground vaults and cabinets, due to competition from other similar projects.
Newman said the city may ask for an extension.
“Hopefully, we don’t need it,” he said.
Commissioners scheduled a budget amendment hearing for Dec. 14 for annual year-end adjustments to the city’s budget. This year’s budget needs six changes, compared to 10 to 12 in previous years.
Commissioners also approved a cereal malt beverage license for GPM Southeast LLC at 1702 S. Santa Fe.
The commission had a lengthy discussion about the possibility of withdrawing financial support for Main Street Chanute and the tourism contract with the Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioner Phil Chaney levied harsh criticism at this year’s downtown Christmas decorations, and proposed the city remove itself from the organizations because not enough is being done.
“There’s just no energy, no excitement,” he said. “It’s all about energy.”
Newman said he would review agreements with the organizations and the amount of notice needed. The issue would come back to the commission for a vote.
Chaney’s suggestion was to end funding as of Dec. 31, 2021, since the organizations are in the budget until then. Commissioners Tim Fairchild and Kevin Berthot voiced their support for Chaney’s position.
In the process, Chaney said he would resign from the Tourism Committee and Berthot offered to take over the position. Chaney will take Berthot’s seat on the Downtown Revitalization Committee.
In other business, Newman told commissioners the city offices will close at 1 pm Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Friday, as in previous years. He updated commissioners on repairs at Katy Park.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 1314 S. Santa Fe, owned by Gary J. and Betty L. Marmon; 528 N. Highland, owned by Dale E. and Barbara S. Bailey; 120 S. Garfield, owned by Alana M. Haynes and Torry H. Busby; 909 W. Walnut, owned by Tim Joe Ammons; and 1420 S. Evergreen, owned by Pearl Felts and Lloyd Coble, in violation of city code.
