STU BUTCHER
Seriously, the barefoot 10-year-old with flowing hair is the front man of an upcoming band?
You bet. And there’s a Chanute connection.
Fifth grader Jackson Champ Winkler, of Punta Gorda, Fla., is the son of Nate and Ivey Winkler and grandson of Chanute natives JC and Barbara Winkler who are longtime residents in Florida.
“Champ” was featured on the cover of May’s issue of Harbor Style magazine as a “Musical Prodigy.”
Last weekend, he was invited on stage by The Marshall Tucker Band to rock out one of his favorite songs, “Can’t You See.” (Here is the link:
Champ had entered a contest on Facebook for the band’s “Can’t You See” challenge and they shared it. They happened to be playing nearby and the Winklers were invited to the show as guests of the band. Champ met the group beforehand and he was invited to play, but he had to agree to withdraw from the contest. He made the right choice.
“It was a ‘made it’ moment,” his Dad said. “And he had even more confidence at our gig last night. He was over the moon excited about it. We all were. But no nerves at all and walked out there and owned it. The place went crazy and we nearly had to keep him from getting mobbed afterwards.”
However, the pre-teen is still grounded – not the stay-in-your-room variety.
“Tonight he’s a rockstar,” Nate says of his son, “and tomorrow he has a list of chores … take out the trash, pick up the dog poop.”
Music bug begins
At the age of three, Jackson and his parents attended a Southern Rock festival in rural Florida. Strumming away on an air guitar, his father said that was his leap into music.
Nate is the rhythm guitarist for the Champ Jaxon Band.
After taking guitar lessons, including with Scott Sharrard, current guitarist for Little Feat and former guitarist and musical director for the late Gregg Allman’s band, Champ took the stage for an open mic night, singing Hurricane by the Heathens. He played harmonica and Nate played guitar.
“About halfway through the performance, it was like lightning hit, he started shaking and dancing his heart out.”
Not only was he talented, Champ was hooked on the feeling of performing and soaking in audience feedback.
The diminutive blues/Southern rocker, who plays a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Special and a 2018 Gibson SG Standard, is also a songwriter. He penned a song “No Time for Hate,” his lyrical take on bullying.
Because of his long hair and the fact that he is smaller than most his age, the song is based on some of his own experiences.
The song was written last summer when there was a lot of political and racial unrest going on. The anti-bullying message is “If you’re not nice. you can hit the road,” Nate said.
Father and son were invited to play some gigs and the summer 2019 Woodstock anniversary concert led to formation of the band, adding drummer Brent Adam and bassist Nick Rosado.
Family band
Nate, who was born in Chanute, is a field engineer for Verizon Wireless.
In his early 20s in Florida, after coming home after serving in the Marines, he received an electric guitar from his parents for a welcome-home present.
Then about three years ago, his 7-year-old became interested what he was doing musically.
That eventually led to some open mic nights.
Grandpa JC has also performed with the band, playing guitar, slide guitar and bass.
And he and grandmother Barbara are the band’s biggest fans.
“JC and I love watching him get better every week,” Barb said of Champ. “His parents, friends, community and musicians have been so amazing to support him.”
The couple hasn’t been back to Chanute since the funeral of JC’s mother, Betty, but plan to attend the Class of 1971 reunion in September.
Being a kid, too
Champ lives and breathes playing the guitar and loves to go to his vocal lessons.
“We’ve never made him practice or forced him to do things. Is it too much?” Nate asked.
He says if his friends play soccer, flag football or BMX, they practice two or three nights a week and have games every weekend.
His parents make sure he has time to be a kid.
“We want to make sure he can get out of the car after playing video games and go up there and do his thing. Then go climb trees and just be a kid.
“And there’s no band that gets on a stage that has more fun than we do.
“Seeing people in the crowd smiling and shaking their heads because they can’t believe what they’re seeing,” is a proud moment for Dad. “It’s one of those organic things it’s just special to be a part of. We’re just really excited about what he’s going to be like in three years or four years.”
