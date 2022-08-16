GREG LOWER
Students, athletes and church groups will hold the annual Fields of Faith at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Sunday evening.
The event is a rally created by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and held on athletic fields across the US to share Christian faith. The first event was held in 2004 and the first one in Chanute was in 2010.
Music will be by national recording artists Presence Worship, a Wichita group, and the message will be from Tee Jay Britton of Joplin.
“Bad Newz” Britton is an evangelical minister, motivational speaker and professional athlete in track, basketball, mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing. He also has degrees in criminal justice and law enforcement. Activities begin at 5 pm Sunday with games, volleyball and cornhole. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served free at 6 pm, and the worship and message will begin at 6:30 pm.
Organizer Amy Almond said the event is a way to give back to the community for its support of the Carlie Almond Scholarship Fund.
Carlie Almond, the daughter of Brad and Amy Almond, was 15 years old when she died in 2015. The fund organized in her memory gives $500 scholarships.
“This is an event that she really loved,” Almond said.
It is also a way for youth groups and church groups to kick off the new season, she said.
Although it is an outreach of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Fields of Faith is not affiliated with the Chanute school district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.