MATT RESNICK
With the global COVID-19 pandemic having upended the spring and summer semesters last year, Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody wasn’t sure what to expect entering the current school year.
“We’re happy to have completed the year,” he said. “We’ve got two weeks to go. One week of classes and one week of finals.”
The road was rockier back in late October and November. The school hit its peak number of active COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30 with 22, and again reached that number on Nov. 13. The school also recorded its highest number of self-isolations in mid-November at 97. Those numbers have gradually dwindled to zero.
“The (academic) year has gone so much better than I thought it would,” he said. “We were predicting being opened and closed numerous times. Switching back and forth from going completely remote, to being face to face partially again, and back and forth as cases went up and down.”
Inbody lauded NCCC employees for their deft management of the situation.
“The employees, faculty and staff did a great job of managing the situation, especially in residential life,” Inbody said. “We had several cases at the residential hall that we were able to self-isolate and keep students safe. So I’m very pleased we were able to open up face-to-face classes in August, and made it all the way to the very end with that in place.”
Inbody further elaborated that the school switched to remote learning coming off their peak COVID-19 numbers, post-Thanksgiving and into December.
“We predicted that if there was going to be a surge in cases that it was going to be in November and December,” he said. “So we made the decision early on to commit to going remote after Thanksgiving. And we were very fortunate that turned out to be true because we were able to get most of our students out of the residence halls and moved to remote classes. And by the time we came back in January, things were calming back down again.”
The school also went forward with spring break. Inbody noted that many colleges did not schedule a spring break. Working in NCCC’s favor was the fact that many students remained on campus, as opposed to flocking to popular spring break locales and beaches.
“We had so many students staying in residence halls because of all the sports happening simultaneously with spring break,” Inbody said. “So we took a chance with that, and that turned out to be a good risk as well. We haven’t had a positive case on campus since that week of spring break.”
Inbody said it’s turned out to be an “incredible year.”
“As I told my staff, when you write your autobiography, this year will get its own chapter,” he said. “It was eventful. We had the coronavirus going on, the possibility of rolling blackouts due to extreme cold, and had just about every sport in-season simultaneously.”
Inbody also served as the president of the Jayhawk Conference this year.
“I drew the short straw during the most complicated year ever,” Inbody said with a chuckle. “Just between January and March, there were nearly 1,000 scheduling changes that occurred for the conference. Games being canceled due to COVID. Officials not being available and having to reschedule with other officials. It was an incredibly complicated year to be able to pull that off. And that conference did fantastic, too.”
Inbody praised NCCC’s student-athletes for persevering under such trying circumstances.
“They had to be successful on the field and in the classroom, and adapt to an ever-changing situation,” he said. “And they’ve done a marvelous job with that. They had to submit to constant (COVID-19) testing and screenings. They’ve had to endure so much. To quote Mulan, ‘The flower that blooms in adversity is the most beautiful of all.’”
Inbody, now in his 10th year guiding the school, said it’s been an eventful year for him, both professionally and personally.
“Our students have worked very hard and should be very pleased,” Inbody said. “Students graduating under these conditions should be doubly proud. And I’m doubly proud of my two daughters (Abrielle and Alayna) who are both graduating.”
NCCC’s graduation ceremony is set for May 14 at the school’s auditorium, with limited seating.
It’s also been a big year on the fundraising and grant front, as the school has secured well north of a million dollars in grant money for its technical education center.
