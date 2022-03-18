MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — If you build it, they will come.
Having recently been named by the New York Times as one of the Top 52 travel destinations in the world, the city of Humboldt is looking to add another must-see attraction.
Humboldt Historical Society has received $500,000 from an anonymous benefactor to fully fund the project, and is in the initial stages of constructing a wildlife gallery on the Square. The benefactor also plans on gifting approximately 200 taxidermy mounts.
“(The benefactor) has enjoyed hunting and wants to put them all in one place,” said Bob Johnson, a member of the Historical Society Board of Directors. “I think it will be a real draw for Humboldt — people will come to see them.”
Johnson acknowledged that it may not be for everybody.
“I know there’s some people that think you shouldn’t do this,” he said. “But there’s a lot of hunters in this part of the country and a lot of people who enjoy it. And they like to see the fruits of other people’s adventures.”
Building design
The metal base of the climate-controlled, 6,000-square-foot building will house the gallery’s showroom floor. The east and west sides of the building will contain brick on the upper half of the two-story building. The second floor will not be utilized as part of the gallery and will use false windows in order to help it better blend in with surrounding buildings.
The interior design will accentuate the contents of the gallery with eco-friendly shrubbery and paintings, in order to capture an accurate backdrop of where some of the animals were hunted.
“It’s not going to look like a metal building on the inside,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be decorated to enhance and capture the environment of the animals where they were taken.”
The Humboldt Historical Society has set a high bar for this project.
“There’s been a real renaissance in Humboldt the past few years,” Johnson said, adding that downtown Humboldt has undergone a facelift. “We want this building to fit in with the others.”
The gallery’s crown jewel will feature whitetail and other species of deer.
“They’re a really popular target for hunters in this part of the country,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted that a wide variety of animals will be on display, as the donor spent much time hunting on the expansive spread of Texas ranches. He added that some of the animals will be imported from overseas.
“From African wildebeests to pronghorns, to bears and bobcats,” Johnson said. “And they’re free-range animals; they aren’t kept in cages or anything. It’s a mix of North American wildlife and a smattering of exotic animals.”
Waterfowl will also be on exhibit.
Johnson is hopeful the gallery will remain as controversy-free as possible.
“I do want to stress that none of the animals are remotely close to being endangered,” he said. “There’s no lions, elephants — none of that type of thing.”
Johnson said that a building previously existed on the property, but the plan all along was to build from scratch due to the princely sum received from the benefactor. Members of the Parsons-area Amish community, as well as Allen County’s Public Works department, joined forces to remove the former building and its concrete foundation.
“That was a big advantage for us financially,” Johnson said.
The project is currently in the architectural and engineering phases, and a primary objective is to not infringe upon any other nearby properties.
“A building that big is going to have quite a bit of water runoff after heavy rains,” Johnson said. “We’re engineering everything so that it will protect our neighbors.”
Construction is set to begin in early June, with a targeted completion date of late fall. Johnson noted that things have transpired that increased the donation to roughly $550,000, and that the private donor has established a trust fund for future incidental expenditures.
“Of its kind, it will probably be one of the more interesting and thoroughly well-done (galleries) in the central United States,” he said. “There will be people who drive several hundred miles to see something like this. It’s going to be really special.”
Johnson is unsure at this point what the hours of operation will be. The Historical Society has also yet to determine whether it will be open to the public year-round or on a seasonal schedule, but the hours of operation will almost assuredly include weekends, as well as possible accommodations for private tours.
An avid hunter himself, Johnson has reached the stage in which the luster has faded.
“The last two or three times I had the opportunity to shoot a nice deer, I kept making excuses why I didn’t want to,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “I have a lot of opportunities, but I just don’t have a lot of interest in killing them anymore.”
The benefactor, a class of 1960 Humboldt High School alum, recently gifted the school district more than $800,000 for scholarships and educational needs.
“That’s going to help a multitude of students for a good many years,” Johnson said. “I’m as excited about that as I am about this building.”
The benefactor has also donated $400,000 to Chanute’s Cherry Street Youth Center, according to Johnson.
“He’s a tremendous individual,” Johnson said, adding that his identity will eventually be made known.
