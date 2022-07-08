MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Looking to address a potential million-dollar budget shortfall, Neosho County Commissioners continued to debate the merits of an across-the-board hiring freeze at Thursday morning’s budget workshop.
Despite that dialogue, commissioners later approved the hiring of an employee for the personnel-depleted Road and Bridge Department. Providing some clarification on the matter, 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore indicated that department heads must budget accordingly and have the green light to make hires if the funds are available within their budget. If not, additional employment slots should not be added. Galemore is also against department heads increasing their initial budget proposals for the purposes of making new hires. The county currently has at least a dozen open vacancies, with six of those in Road and Bridge.
Commissioners questioned whether the Road and Bridge Department can operate efficiently while being so woefully understaffed, and said that beefing up the staff is necessary for chip and seal projects.
“We’re struggling to keep our heads above water,” said Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown. “Right now, I don’t even know how we’re doing to pull off chip and seal (projects) since we’re down six guys.”
Galemore has also floated the possibility of a $1 raise for all personnel, excluding department heads and elected officials. He believes the pay increase will help retention efforts.
The pay increase would cost the county approximately $230,000, while excluding department heads and elected officials will only trim off $22,880 from that figure, according to County Clerk Heather Elsworth.
Galemore does not believe department heads should be under consideration for a raise.
“I hate to say it, I’m going to throw out department heads — they all got healthy raises over the last three years,” he said. “Some of them on average, 12 to 15 percent, across the board. There were some nice raises in there during COVID.”
In attendance, 911 Director Lori Nally questioned Galemore’s rationale.
“As a department head with an enormous amount of responsibility, how am I supposed to feel when somebody that is not a department head is making more money than I am and does not have the (same) responsibility,” Nally asked.
“We got you guys up, now I want to get the lower-end scale up a little bit,” Galemore countered.
Nally said that she was speaking only for herself, and that she has budgeted for the staffing addition of a 32-hour-per-week employee. Nally indicated that without the additional help, she’s putting in an extra 100 hours a month.
“I don’t get comp time, I don’t get overtime — I don’t get anything extra,” she said. “I usually get sick, and that’s what happens when I’m pulling over 200, 220 hours a month. I need some help.”
Galemore told Nally that she should be delegating more responsibility.
“If you feel like you’re getting killed in your job and you’re the boss, then you start rolling some of the delegation to the ones you think can take the responsibility off your plate,” he said, reiterating that he’s aiming for a lean budget. “I want to help get some of the lower-end wage (staff) up. We’re competing with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money and other taxing entities.”
Galemore was also nonplussed that commissioners have been budgeting for positions that have largely gone unfilled over the past few years.
“We can add staff if we need it, but (why) over-budget for people not there?” Galemore said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said an unknown dollar figure needs to be held back, citing fuel price concerns.
“I was reading the (Parsons Sun), and their appraiser asked for an extra $8,000 for fuel,” she said.
Commissioners are also seeking to remain at their current mill levy, 50.329, but have calculated a projected increase to 56.85 without significant slashing of the budget. The 2023 Revenue Neutral Rate is sitting at 48.22 mills. In order to get back to the current mill levy, commissioners will need to either increase revenue or cut expenditures by $833,670. To get to the RNR, the commission would need to make up $1.13 million.
Elsworth, however, delivered positive news to commissioners Thursday, informing them that even with $1 pay increases calculated, the county will still come in under its RNR.
“I would like to (remain) at this level and not have to raise taxes,” Klaassen said.
As a way to potentially offset the budget shortfall, Galemore said the county had retained a combined $3.8 million through ARPA funds and the Neosho Ridge Wind Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT).
Klaassen said that some of the ARPA funds were previously earmarked for other projects, and that the amount was actually $1.4 million, with $900,000 available to transfer out of the PILOT fund.
“I’ve been keeping a running total because we’ve committed to these funds,” Klaassen said, noting that one of the projects was repair work at 21st and Plummer Avenue in Chanute. “We have to pay for it in some way.”
Commissioners return Tuesday morning at 9 am for what could be their final budget work session.
