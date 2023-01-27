MATT RESNICK
TOPEKA — USD 413 officials met with Southeast Kansas legislative representatives as part of a conference at the Kansas State Capitol Jan. 17-18.
Organized by the Kansas Association of School Boards, the annual Advocacy in Action conference was attended by Superintendent Kellen Adams and Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester, as well as the Board of Education’s representative, Heather Guernsey.
The two-day event was geared toward discussion of issues affecting public schools during unprecedented times, according to the KASB website. The conference also afforded an opportunity for those in attendance to meet privately with policymakers for purposes of professional development.
The Chanute trio’s slate included attendance at committee meetings as well as one-on-one meetings with SEK State Senator Virgil Peck and House representatives Dan Goddard and Ken Collins.
Koester discussed an array of topics with Sen. Peck over lunch on the first day. Items of discussion included special education funding, the KSHSAA’s private school reclassification multiplier, and other educational hot-button items in the upcoming legislative session. Guernsey met separately with Goddard and Collins, while Adams primarily attended superintendent-related meetings.
“It was really an opportunity to learn what is happening this year in Topeka,” Koester told The Tribune.
Guernsey said that she soaked up the atmosphere.
“I was able to tell them some really cool things that are going on in our school district,” she said. “I also asked them to please support the special ed funding.”
Guernsey also broached the topic of an overhaul of the Kansas retirement system KPERS.
“They told us what their vision was for this legislative session and then we got to ask them questions and see what they were thinking,” Guernsey said.
Koester said the overarching theme was to forge a relationship with Peck.
“While talking about the things that affect us, specifically Chanute public schools,” Koester said.
Koester said that Peck mentioned government oversight and ways in which he feels the state and federal government dictates school expenditures.
“He’s not really a fan of government oversight,” Koester said.
Koester said the state loosened restrictions on school districts’ purse strings seven or eight years ago.
“It was an opportunity to explain to him that we do have a couple different funds that we’re (required) to spend money out of, but there are not many restrictions on us,” he said.
Another topic was statewide superintendent turnover, with the average tenure of a superintendent now less than three years.
“I think it’s important to keep some level of oversight to make sure that districts who have turnover all the time aren’t just at the whim of a person, and that there’s some accountability on how they spend money,” he said.
Koester also believes that the Parents’ Bill of Rights and school choice laws have adversely impacted public schools. The bill states that all parents have a right to direct the upbringing, education, care and mental health of their child.
“It’s had a negative impact, telling teachers they’re not doing a very good job, and that’s hurting our profession,” Koester said. “Nobody really wants to go into a profession where the legislature and people up in Topeka are saying we’re not doing a good job.”
Koester said he does not believe that it’s their intent to frame the profession in a negative light.
“As a public school educator, when they’re voting on school choice for people to attend private schools and homeschools — that really is kind of what they’re saying. That public schools aren’t good enough and therefore we need to create more options,” he said.
School choice essentially reflects funds that have been earmarked for public schools and redirected to families and other institutions such as private schools.
“It comes across as teachers aren’t doing their job,” Koester said, “and that’s not fair, I don’t think.”
Transgender issues
Public school transgender controversies have been in the spotlight for months, and USD 413 is no exception.
During his discussion with Peck, Koester indicated that he was taken aback by comments the right-wing senator made regarding the issue.
“There does seem to be this idea (relayed) through Virgil in Topeka that transgender issues are more rampant than what we probably see here,” Koester said.
Koester emphasized that he was merely paraphrasing Peck, but that the senator suggested that kids nowadays strive to be a “cat, or a horse, or a boy and they’re a girl,” as opposed to doctors, teachers and lawyers.
“I tried to correct that and said that I didn’t really believe that was the case,” Koester said. “If you walked into an elementary school or high school today and posed the question of what do you want to be when you grow up, I think you’ll get the same answers that you got for the last 50 years. I think kids will tell you that they still want to be doctors and lawyers and teachers and firemen and policemen.
“Maybe they believe that we have more kids walking around that are really confused and saying these things. When the reality is that it really is a pretty small population of people. I’m not just speaking of Chanute, I’m really speaking across all demographics. It’s not the driving force of what sometimes they try to portray it as.”
Koester said he was a bit defensive at Peck’s suggestion that seemed to frame public schools as the catalyst for such issues.
“It’s the lack of public schools doing their jobs and that’s why we have all these issues – that is the way that I felt when that was said (by Peck). I just don’t think that is right,” Koester said. “I think you have the best people in the world working in public education.”
Koester staunchly defended public school personnel against attacks from representatives such as Peck.
“Teachers are working so extremely hard, every single day, to meet the needs of their kids,” Koester said. “Things like that get said and it comes across as there is not much faith in public education and I think that’s wrong. Without public education, where will our society end up?
“We can’t continue to drag teachers through the mud and make people believe that teachers aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re working their tails off every day.”
Koester also emphasized that his recounting of the discussion with Peck does not reflect his personal views or political beliefs, but that his comments are strictly related to his role as a top district official.
“For me, it’s about continuing to put K-12 public education out there as this is truly what our society needs,” he said. “We need to have public education, because otherwise we’re going to be in a lot of trouble.”
Koester said Peck was receptive to his feedback.
