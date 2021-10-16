MATT RESNICK
Employees of Neosho County Community College will soon be adjusting to a new work schedule.
The college’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved its long-discussed temporary employee retention proposal at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting. Taking effect Nov. 1 and running through the duration of the academic calendar in May, the school will be moving to a modified 36-hour work week — with employees’ wages unaffected — as four hours of holiday pay will be tacked on to get to 40 hours.
Part-time employees, meanwhile, will receive 10 percent of their hours as proportional holiday pay. For example, an employee working 20 hours a week will drop to an 18-hour weekly schedule, with two hours of holiday pay added to their checks.
The school’s new operating hours under the approved plan are 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to noon on Friday. It’s not quite uncharted territory, as school employees work a 36-hour week over the summer.
NCCC has been exploring the modified schedule since 2013. The school previously polled employees on their thoughts regarding various work-week structures and strategies that would allow them to strike a better work/life balance, while still meeting the expectations of the students and NCCC’s constituencies. After the dust settled, a four and a half day work-week emerged as the consensus top choice.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody told trustees Thursday evening that turnover among board-hired employees hit 22 percent during the 2020-21 school year. While that figure was not the highest in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has further impeded efforts in finding suitable replacements, with some positions remaining vacant for extended durations of time.
“Many employees have left the institution and when they do, the number of applications for their replacement have been significantly lower than in pre-COVID-19 years,” Inbody said, noting that it places added stress on employees who are tasked with covering for those absences.
The revolving door negatively impacts the college on multiple levels, according to Inbody.
“Besides finding replacements, the time and effort of training those new employees, combined with the loss of productivity and occasional ‘rookie mistakes’ have been costly in terms of employee morale, efficiency, customer service and revenue,” Inbody said. “Retaining as many of the current staff as possible needs to be a priority to avoid this situation.”
The school will still hold classes outside of the scope of the new operating hours — such as nights and weekends, as well as courses scheduled over breaks. This also includes classes held on Friday afternoons.
“We will take the rest of the academic year to evaluate this decision,” Inbody said. “As to its effectiveness to improve employee retention and morale, and attract new employees against any loss of productivity, satisfaction and access. It is my hope that employees will be able to keep our high standards of customer service — much as we do in the summer with the 36-hour work week we have all enjoyed for many years.”
In personnel matters, Trustees approved the following:
Resignations — Khiera Almanza, director of evidence and student life; Mehdi Ayari, assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach; Elizabeth Vogel, payroll/accounts receivable clerk; Azaira Shelton, assistant director of residence and student life; Jordan Burton, coordinator of residence and student life; Travis Solander, part-time maintenance.
Hires — Rebecca Busby, night custodian; Travis Solander, assistant director of facilities; Timothy Jacobs, network systems administrator; Elizabeth Vogel, accounts receivable clerk; Nick Nothern, director of residence and student life; Brady Garrison, part-time assistant baseball coach and coordinator of residence and student life; Laura Kuechler, part-time bookstore assistant, Ottawa campus; Michael Cooper, HVAC maintenance; Jordan Burton, assistant director of residence and student Life; Shay Brown, director of finance; Kyle Seufert, temporary special projects coordinator/operations.
