Relay For Life….Panther baseball….Community spirit….. What could be better?
In 2012, Neosho County Community College coach Steve Murry approached Relay For Life with the idea of sponsoring a baseball game that would promote cancer awareness and spotlight some local survivors.
Thus was born – Game On For a Cure! This has become an annual event for both the NCCC Panther baseball team and Relay For Life in Neosho County.
This year’s game will be held Saturday, April 30, at Hudson Field as the NCCC Panthers take on the Coffeyville Red Ravens in a double-header beginning at 1 pm.
The day will include information about Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society, and, of course, great Panther baseball, said Sherri Watson, Relay organizer.
Concessions will open at noon. There will also be an information booth.
The pregame will include a short ceremony explaining the meaning of luminaries at Relay and why Relay For Life began as an overnight event.
Between games, Andy Devitt, an ex-Panther who is a cancer survivor, will share part of his cancer journey. Cancer facts will be shared throughout the game.
Parents have purchased special player jersey packages that include their player’s jersey imprinted with numerous names of survivors special to the team players, staff and Relay committee, a luminary for each name on the shirt, and a special thank you from Relay For Life.
“Our jerseys have the names from our players honoring someone that has passed, beat or is battling cancer,” Murry said. “Neosho County’s Relay for Life does an excellent job helping with this game, especially Sherri Rausch Watson and Diana Washburn.”
Special t-shirts were sold prior to the game and all proceeds from those sales, concessions and parent packages will go to Relay For Life.
“Please come join in a very special day at Hudson Field,” Watson said. “Help support our Panthers and Relay For Life. It will be a day worth remembering.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.