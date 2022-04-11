MATT RESNICK
One of the most prevalent and under-reported crimes in the United States is sexual assault, with one incident occurring every 68 seconds on average.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Sexual Assault Nurse Evaluation coordinator, Alanna Busby, is hopeful that more Neosho County citizens become aware of such statistics during April’s month-long observance of sexual assault awareness.
“One in every six women and one of every 33 men, will be (sexually) assaulted in their lifetime,” Busby said, adding that the majority of her exams as SANE coordinator are for children. “I’d say three-quarters of the exams I’ve done have been kids.”
Hope Unlimited Director Lisa Chauncey said the organization has furnished area law enforcement with magnets featuring a teal-colored ribbon to place on patrol units. The ribbon symbolizes victims and survivors of sexual assault.
“We want to be visible and remind folks to support and listen to survivors,” Chauncey said.
As part of her outreach efforts this month, Chauncey is bringing the Denim Day campaign to Neosho County Community College. The campaign looks to engineer a show of solidarity by spotlighting a 1993 Italian Supreme Court ruling, a case that generated much controversy after justices overturned a rape conviction. The justices concluded that the victim was wearing her jeans so tight that she must have assisted the defendant in removing them, therefore implying consent.
“The (purpose) of wearing denim on that day is to say that ‘we support survivors,’” Chauncey said. “Some of the hoops they have to go through are ridiculous. The rape myths and mistruths that we choose to believe about those victims are crazy.”
Hope Unlimited will also be looking to give students a boost during finals week by promoting self-care, which Chauncey said is strongly encouraged for their clients during the recovery process.
“We know that the students are really stressed during finals,” Chauncey said, adding that her group will provide snacks and engage students in light stretching, visualization and breathing techniques. “These are the same types of things that we do to help victims relax. We can’t overstress relaxing and taking care of ourselves.”
Chauncey is thrilled that the Chanute Police Department and Neosho County Attorney’s Office have joined the Hope Unlimited Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).
“We’re really excited about that and hope they continue to be active with SART,” she said, noting that first responders are often the first to come into contact with both victims of sexual assault and perpetrators.
Chauncey lauded SART for its diverse collection of professionals from multi-disciplinary fields.
“Our SART is growing,” she said. “The more providers we bring in, the better our services are and the more they’ll have access to. Especially living in a rural area where resources are so hard to find.”
Chauncey is hoping to continue to expand SART, and will host a training session April 20 for those interested in becoming members. There are also a pair of upcoming virtual training workshops.
“We will train new volunteers for hospital response,” she said. “Right now, we currently have advocates that will be trained and we want to open it up to the community.”
Those interested should contact Hope Unlimited, an Iola-based organization, at (620) 365-7566.
“If there are folks that are interested in sexual assault response, we would be glad to sign them up for (future) training,” she said, noting that SART responders will be utilized on a rotational basis.
Busby said it’s of paramount importance to not be automatically dismissive of survivors.
“Believing survivors and being on their side is the biggest thing I want people to (think about),” Busby said. “There are lots of myths and half-truths out there that people continue to believe. And so, it takes a lot of education from us.”
Recent Sexual assault data
• Of all college students, 13 percent experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation (among all graduate and undergraduate students).
• Among graduate and professional students, 9.7 percent of females and 2.5 percent of males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.
• Among undergraduate students, 26.4 percent of females and 6.8 percent of males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.
• Nearly 6 percent of students have experienced stalking since entering college.
• 63,000 children are the victims of sexual abuse each year
• Only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison
• The majority of sexual assaults (55 percent) happen at or near the victim’s home, often by someone they know and/or trust
• Rape is the most under-reported crime; 63 percent of sexual assaults are not reported.
The National Sexual Assault Hotline serves people affected by sexual violence. It automatically routes callers to their nearest sexual assault service provider by calling (800) 656- HOPE.
