Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston is handcuffed when it comes to keeping serial drug offenders off the streets.
One such example pertains to Chanute resident Tiffany Peacock and her slew of felony and misdemeanor drug and non-drug related cases filed against her over the past two years.
“Until they start getting convictions, it is presumptive probation,” Thuston told The Tribune.
Thuston said turnaround times for lab reports in drug cases are exceedingly long, and that the average wait from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is often more than a year.
“Convincing the court to keep them in jail until we get to that point can be very challenging,” Thuston said. “We’re still waiting on lab reports from pre-COVID — and I have to be able to prove the substance is what the person was charged with.”
Thuston said that the KBI is often overworked.
“We have some people who in a window may have up to 10 cases,” he said. “When we have people with multiple cases like that, it’s almost always going to be drug cases and it puts us at the mercy of the KBI lab.”
Even for perpetual drug offenses, bond amounts typically remain flat at $5,000 or less for a cash or surety bond. Only 10 percent of that – $500 – is usually required to be released throu gh a bail bondsman.
“If it’s a lower-level crime, it’s difficult to get a higher bond, regardless of the situation if the charge is going to be presumptive probation,” Thuston said. “If somebody’s going to keep bailing them out — I can’t fix that. I don’t set the bond schedule.”
Thuston said that he has frequently asked the court for increased bond amounts for repeat offenders, noting that the requests are usually rejected unless they’re violent offenses.
“With the push for everything to be related to (drug) treatment, it appears that you can’t hold them indefinitely in jail pending the charges,” Thuston said. “Yes, the person has been arrested multiple times, but you’re going to struggle to find a court that’s going to hold someone in custody essentially indefinitely (absent) of lab results.”
Narcotics field-testing is a tool law enforcement utilizes to presume the legality of a substance. Officers on scene administer a field test by depositing portions of a suspected illegal substance into a vial, which then quickly confirms whether or not the substance is illegal. Officers often rely on the results to support an arrest, but they’re not admissible in court.
“It’s a good strategy to get through a preliminary hearing,” Thuston said. “But when it comes time to go to trial, if you don’t have the lab results back, then you have speedy trial issues, as well as issues of not being able to prove what the substance is — and those are automatic acquittals.”
Thuston said that habitual drug offenders repeatedly making bail should not reflect poorly on his track record as County Attorney, and that it’s really just a matter of perception.
“Quite frequently, people in the public presume that nothing is happening to them,” he said.
The frequency of individuals making bail and being re-arrested on similar charges is a product of the Chanute Police’s crackdown
on drugs, Thuston said. He does not believe the drug problem in Neosho County is any worse than it has been historically, and that offenders making bail on a regular basis is not unique to Neosho County.
“What you see is a much more aggressive stance by law enforcement when it comes to people trafficking or possessing narcotics,” Thuston said. “If we didn’t have as many (drug-sniffing) dogs as we have out, there would be so many things that would be unnoticed. But the aggressive nature that we have with our law enforcement leads to more arrests.”
Thuston said that Neosho County is the envy of surrounding municipalities in terms of drug collars and the available resources tied to that.
“If you get stopped in the City of Chanute, the odds are very strong that a drug dog is going to sniff your vehicle,” he said, “because that’s the stance that the (CPD) has taken.”
Thuston said that he would ideally like to see repeat drug offenders receive treatment. A multitude of variables hinder that process, such as lack of conviction, wait lists and overall cost of the facility.
“I can’t push (treatment) without a conviction,” he said. “Getting somebody into treatment involuntarily without a conviction is nonexistent.”
Thuston added that shifts in legislative policy have made treatment options for drug offenders more taxing.
“I’d love it if the nonexistent legislators in Neosho County – since we don’t have any that live here — if our community would scream out to those people to say, ‘Do something to provide for involuntary drug treatment,’” he said. “I would be filing those tomorrow if I had the option to do things like I did in 1995 and ‘96. Then you wouldn’t necessarily have to worry about incarcerating them in jail — you could send them to get detoxed.”
The curious case
of Tiffany Peacock
Peacock’s rap sheet as denoted by year and case number includes:
• 22CR173: Felony drug arrest this week
• 22CR163: Felony drug; filed May 19, felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia on May 19; bond appearance 6/28
• 22CR72: Felony drug; filed March 16, fel poss meth; misd poss para, disorderly conduct on March 16, 2022; bond posted April 5, status hearing May 31.
• 21CR525: Felony drug; filed Dec. 16, 2021, fel poss meth, misd poss para on Dec. 16; bond posted Jan 4, status hearing May 31.
• 21CR437: Felony drug; filed Oct 5, 2021, fel poss meth, misd theft valued at less than $1,500 from Lee Ann Peacock; criminal use of a financial card, poss para on Oct. 4; bond posted Oct. 12, appearance Nov. 23, 2021.
• 21CR288: Filed June 30, 2021, misd theft of iPhone on Sept. 29, 2020, from Stephanie Stirewalt.
• 21CR235: Filed June 2, 2021, fel poss meth, misd poss para on May 30, 2021; hearing May 31, 2022, status conference Sept 20.
• 21CR20: Filed Jan. 25, 2021, fel poss meth, misd poss para on Jan. 24; hearing May 31, status conference Sept 20.
• 20CR138: Fel poss of narcotics, fel interference with LEO, possession, filed March 19, 2020; posted bond $6,000+$5,000.
•20 NOC 000042; 21-NOC-000186; bond hearing held May 31, 2022, status conference Sept. 20, 2022.
• 15CR509: Misd poss of hallucinogens; pleaded guilty April 15, 2016; misd poss drug paraphernalia dismissed. Probation terminated March 5, 2018.
• 14CR447: Misd domestic battery, guilty plea Jan. 5, 2016; probation terminated Jan 11, 2018.
• 12CR89: Misd domestic battery, guilty plea May 15, 2012; probation terminated Aug. 9, 2016.
• 11CR284: Fel forgery, 2 x misd theft less than $1,000. Pleaded no contest Jan. 17, 2012 to theft counts, forgery count dismissed. Probation terminated Aug. 4, 2016.
• In 2009, Peacock pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery.
