The Erie Fire Department is the proud owner of new Jaws of Life equipment purchased with a grant from the Foundation of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
The equipment will save emergency response time and enhance the department’s ability to rescue people involved in collisions. The grant is the first of its kind for the Foundation and fulfills the organization’s charitable purpose to support, assist and promote the interest and welfare of the medical center, as well as its community health programs and activities.
“The Foundation Board of Directors and many community volunteers have worked hard in raising funds to support this mission and look forward to opportunities just like this in the future,” said Anna Methvin, Foundation director.
EFD covers 316 square miles in Neosho County for vehicle extrication-rescue. Car accidents on all major highways in Neosho County, as well as a large portion of Shaw Road, Galesburg Road, South Mound Road and other popular routes, are covered by EFD. The other departments in Neosho County with this equipment are located in Chanute and Thayer.
“The Foundation Board of Directors sets aside limited funds each year for community health programs and activities of NMRMC,” said Bruce Mullen, Foundation secretary. “We are honored to support these up-to-date lifesaving tools for the Erie Fire and Rescue Team.”
