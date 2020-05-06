Neosho County Sheriff Jim Keath filed Wednesday for re-election as a Republican.
“I have enjoyed the trust of our communities for the last 22 years as Sheriff,” Keath said. “I look forward to continuing and building on those commitments.”
He said he has always tried to provide the county with qualified and well-trained deputies that have a high level of professionalism and a sense of community service.
“The statutory responsibilities and liabilities are much greater and of a broader array for sheriff than other law enforcement,” Keath said, and he has strived to keep current with changing and challenging times.
He said he implemented new law enforcement tactics and procedures to better serve citizens, and he credits his staff and help from supervisory personnel for success during each time.
Keath said the COVID-19 pandemic is another challenging time with many new mandates and changes in operations.
“Our staff works hard to serve citizens,” he said. “As Sheriff, I will continue to provide proven leadership and financial responsibility for Neosho County.”
