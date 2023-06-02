Neosho County will not have a primary election this year for school board and city seats, the county clerk reported after candidate filing closed Thursday.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said not enough candidates filed to require a primary.
Chanute commission members had hoped a primary would save the cost of a special election to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Sam Budreau. Four candidates filed for the Chanute commission, including incumbents Tim Fairchild and Phillip Chaney.
Larry W. Taylor and Tim Egner both filed for the third seat. The two candidates with the most votes will serve four years and the one who places third will serve two years. Egner served previously on the commission.
Ten candidates filed for five at-large seats on the USD 413 Board of Education.
Incumbents seeking re-election are Cassie Cleaver and Bradley LaRue.
The seats held by Ross Hendrickson, Scott McKinney and Jeff Caldwell will be open. Other candidates include Samuel Smeed, Derek Waggoner, Cody Howell, Landon J. Wolken, Owen Higgins, Bruce W. Lee, Brianna M. Leroy and Bob Cross.
David W. Peter, Dennis Peters and Lori Kiblinger filed as trustees for the Neosho County Community College board. All three are incumbents.
In other city elections, Brian Semrad and Nancy Dague will run for Galesburg city council. Jenifer Green and Claude Smith will run for city council and Sammy Stout will run for mayor of Earlton.
Cindy Friedrich was the only city council candidate to file in Erie. Stephen B. Johnson Jr. filed for city council and Jeffrey Dean Kovacic filed for mayor in Stark.
In St. Paul, Keith R. VanLeeuwen filed for mayor and Mike Grosdidier, Michael Mann, Daniel D. Spielbusch, Jamie Aday, Carly O’Brien and Kenneth Paisley filed for city council.
Sarah Schoenecker, Lois L. Carlson and Donna Kovacic filed as board members for the Southwind Extension.
Candidates for the Erie USD 101 school board filed unopposed. They were Dawn Wilson, at large; Brian Semrad, District 1 Position 4; Bradley DeMeritt, District 2, Position 5; Morgan Buntin for an unexpired term in District 3 Position 3 and William Cook at District 3 Position 6.
No candidates filed in USD 247 for five seats and none filed in USD 248 for five seats. Seth Born filed for at large in St. Paul-Chetopa USD 505 — but nobody filed for the other three positions.
The general election will be Nov. 7.
