GREG LOWER
Neosho County Health Department officials are awaiting verification on deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic that other sources reported Wednesday.
NCHD has updated COVID-19 figures on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In its latest report, there were listed 23 deaths in the county as of Tuesday.
KDHE updates figures statewide and for each county on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and other sources had 28 deaths listed Wednesday.
Each presumed COVID-19 death statewide is reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to be reviewed and verified before being classified, a statement from the NCHD said Wednesday afternoon. NCHD has chosen to only report the number of deaths that have been verified by KDHE and these numbers will change as the verification process is completed.
In Tuesday’s report, NCHD had 1,707 total cases with 23 deaths and 1,662 patients recovered. The report had 22 active cases and 56 people in quarantine.
Wednesday’s KDHE report had 1,766 total cases in Neosho County with 5,655 negative test results. The report listed 296,451 total cases with 4,816 deaths in Kansas. A combination of statistics from KDHE and local health departments gathered by the New York Times on Wednesday listed 298,197 statewide cases and 4,864 deaths, with 1,753 total cases and 28 deaths in Neosho County.
KHDE (COVID-19) Summary
There were 778 new cases, 35 new deaths, and 56 new hospitalizations since Monday.
Cases 297,229
Hospitalizations 9,467
Statewide Deaths 4,851
Negative Tests 983,176
Updated: March 19 - 9 am
Allen 1,163 (+98)
Neosho 1,766 (same)
Wilson 972 (+8)
Woodson 205 (same)
Bourbon 1,293 (+2)
Cherokee 2,373 (same)
Crawford 4,559 (+14)
Labette 2,625 (+2)
Montgomery 3,344 (+8)
