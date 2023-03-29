GREG LOWER
ERIE – The Neosho County Attorney turned over deposit information to the county commission during Tuesday’s meeting. He told commissioners that he will take a more active role in office operations.
“I should have been more attentive to the fact that we were not making deposits,” County Attorney Linus Thuston said.
Thuston handed hardcopy information to the commissioners from a March 23 deposit of funds from his office. The pages included breakdowns of the deposit amounts with case numbers.
Thuston usually takes a hands-off approach, he told commissioners.
“My hands still don’t touch the money,” he said.
Most payments at his office are related to criminal cases and many are made at a door window to one of three staff members, with a fourth currently out for medical reasons. Thuston said he seldom handles checks directly.
The checks go into two accounts, one for drug buys paid partly by diversion fees and the other into what Thuston called a trust account.
When the funds are later deposited into the county treasurer’s account, they should include instructions on how the funds are handled, such as diversion fees, fish and game fees, body cam fees or worthless check collection. Those instructions were not included until recently.
The way the county attorney’s office handles money has been a hot topic with the commission. The previous deposit was in January for $77,000.
Before Thuston arrived at Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Nic Galemore said that the commission received bank information Monday and deposit records for 2022 were just totals, not broken down.
He cited a $1,433 check in the CA’s office as of April 2022 that was returned as fraudulent and altered. Since the office issued a receipt when it received the check, the county could be on the hook for the funds.
“The banking records are insufficient,” Galemore said. “I’m utterly disappointed that it comes as a surprise to the county attorney.”
The earlier discussion came about when Commission Chair Gail Klaassen questioned the 20-page minutes from the March 14 meeting. Galemore has requested that a transcript of discussions with Thuston be included in the minutes.
Thuston later said the issue of the fraudulent check would be fixed going forward.
As an elected official, Thuston said he should have been more diligent with the deposits. He said that in January 2022, a staff member left while he was away on two weeks of military service. The office was in a learning curve up to early summer and is starting to get caught up now.
“I would love to tell you it was only deposits that we were behind on,” Thuston said, adding that the office is also behind on legal journal entries. He said he should have been more insistent and cognizant about what was going on.
“So this is because of turnover,” Klaassen said.
Galemore wants the CA’s office to make deposits on a daily basis, although Thuston’s goal is to make them weekly.
“I just love daily deposits,” Galemore said. “It’s cleaner.”
The county attorney’s office deals with more funds than other departments that deposit less often than daily. Galemore figured the office had a mean average of three transactions a day from January 23 to March 20.
The forms of payment are not always consistent, Thuston said, and the vast majority are checks, cashier’s checks or money orders.
Preparing the deposits takes an hour minimum, Thuston said, and the March 23 deposit took three hours. Tuesdays, which are court days, and Fridays, which are paydays, are usually the busiest.
The staff shortage is a problem in other counties, too, Thuston said. The Kansas Attorney General’s office lost 20 assistants during the change in administration, with six going just to the Shawnee County Attorney.
Officials have asked Washburn University to admit more legal students.
“No one ever likes to hear the words ‘We need more lawyers,’” Thuston said.
He is under the court’s direction, and said that he does not have the option of saying how the commission wants things.
“Courts can put me in jail. You can’t,” Thuston said.
KDOT projects
County Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon with a Kansas Department of Transportation engineer about a project that will close US-169 south of Thayer for three months.
The project will close the highway for seven miles from south of Thayer to the Neosho-Labette county line. KDOT Engineer Wayne Gudmonson said the project will replace rutted asphalt with seven inches of concrete.
Before that, KDOT will begin next week to add passing lanes to US-169 north of K-47, but that project will not impact traffic. Once both projects are completed, KDOT will proceed with a project to replace bridges over Canville Creek on US-59 at 230th Road.
The US-59 project will likely begin in the 2026 Fiscal Year. KDOT would like to close the intersection with 230th at US-59 during the project, and to install “shoo fly” detour side roads around it.
The bridge project will take one construction season, Gudmonson said.
“It’s always nice when the detours don’t use county roads,” Klaassen said.
Funding requests, fuel bid
The commission also met with Gila LaRue of the Chanute Historical Museum and Genealogical Society to request funds.
Chanute provides $1,200 in funding for the museum. The county commission has put budget requests on hold until it gets into the budget process in June and July.
Joe Butler with Rural Water District No. 8 met the same fate on a request to replace water meters.
“You’re the first rural water district we haven’t paid, so you’re at the top of our list,” Klaassen said.
The district has 145 meters in an area from Erie to the county line and from K-146 to K-47, and many have been in use since the district started in 1967.
About 14 percent of the district’s water use is not accounted for, Butler said. Some meters are read and reported by the resident so a lot is estimated.
Jared Walters with MFA Oil met with the commission to discuss its fuel bids. MFA was the only bidder to supply clear diesel and gasoline costs and was the county’s provider last year.
MFA’s bid did not include taxes and fees, and Walters met with the commission to clear up signing a federal exemption.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the county is required to separate out fuel use for on-road and off-road vehicles. The issue will be on the agenda for the April 11 meeting.
Brown also said the county’s new dump trucks should arrive next week.
County 911 Director Lori Nally received verbal approval without a vote for hydraulic desks. Ball bearings in the current desks are worn out, and the bill will be less than the county’s limit for bids.
Other business
Commissioners reviewed a draft procurement policy from Galemore.
“The more I read it, the more questions I have,” Klaassen said.
The proposal is to protect employees, Galemore said, but Klaassen said she is trying to understand what Galemore wants.
“I’m not hard on anything,” Galemore said.
She requested input from department heads on the policy, which requires formal bids for purchases of more than $2,500 and informal bids below that amount.
Brown gave examples of emergency purchases, including tires, fuel injector replacement and a gearbox, which was the only one available in North America.
“When I hear the term formal bid, formal bid is a very lengthy process,” he said.
Commissioners appointed two newcomers to the board of trustees of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. They appointed Dr. Matthew Leroy and Jonathan Johnson from among the five applicants, and discussed Ross Hendrickson as a possibility.
Galemore asked that in the future the commission review trustee requirements. He wants to get some new eyes on the board, he said.
Two seats on the seven-member board are appointed each year. The commission appointed two new members two years ago, and reappointed Phil Jarred as the only seat under consideration last year. One member has been on the board since 1986, Klaassen said, but the seat is not up this year.
Noxious Weed Director Dekon Strickland presented the state’s lists of plants it wants to control, and other weeds he wants to control. Commissioner Paul Westhoff questioned the value of spraying ditches if the county does not pressure farmers in adjacent fields to keep weeds from spreading.
The commission clarified its pledge to support a shelter project for Hope Unlimited after hearing from resident Shirley Estrada on the issue. In February 2022, Neosho County pledged $40,000 per year for three years for the project. Other counties have not committed, and the action is contingent on the project proceeding.
