MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Speaking during the public forum portion of Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting, patron Shirley Estrada asked about excess funds held by the county. Estrada based her observations on the county’s recent quarterly filings that appeared in the Aug. 6-7 edition of The Chanute Tribune. Roughly 120 accounts total $18.8 million.
“Of the 120 or so designated funds, around 30 funds have had little to no activity over the past six quarters,” Estrada said. “While some may be legitimate idle funds, no less than 11 funds have a balance ranging from $31.40 in an Inheritance Tax Fund to 48 cents in a Bond/Interest Fund.”
Estrada asked commissioners if they had future plans for the funds.
“What are the plans to close out or consolidate these insignificant funds taking up time and money for treasurer tracking, publication and audit?” Estrada asked.
Estrada also cited funds with larger balances as Health Savings ($7,378), Flexible Spending Account ($6,506) and Unknown Heirs ($9,366).
“This raises questions as to the purpose of such funds and what action is being taken,” Estrada said.
Estrada pointed to a SPARKS/CARES Fund account with a remaining balance of $4,302, calling it an immediate cause for concern.
“It had a December 31, 2021 spending deadline,” she said. “The county hired a third-party company to administer applications and determine eligibility of these funds.”
While the Chanute Regional Development Authority is determining eligibility of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, New Jersey-based company iParametrics was the third-party referred to by Estrada. Klaassen said the company is no longer being used by the county for that purpose.
“The fact that there is a remaining balance is troubling,” Estrada said. “The fact that the balance increased from $2,527 at the end of the third quarter in 2021 to the current (balance) is even more so (troubling).”
Estrada continued to pepper commissioners with questions.
“What caused the increase? Why is there a balance in the first place? Are there businesses that could have received this money and didn’t due to the perceived lack of funds? Or, has there been an accounting error along the way — which would result in an unintended balance?” she asked.
Estrada also wanted to know if any of the funds were eligible for consolidation with other funds.
“If not, why aren’t these funds used first before budgeted funds, especially those funded by grants?” she said.
Klaassen and 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore made brief comments on Estrada’s concerns during the meeting. Klaassen further elaborated during an interview with The Tribune.
“I think we need to have someone get those cleared up,” she said. “Do we hire an accountant to do that or is it our county treasurer (Sydney Ball) that does that?”
Klaassen said she has previously broached this topic during a commission meeting.
“I’ve talked about it before and it needs to be done,” she said. “I don’t have a solution for it, and I totally agree with Shirley.”
Klaassen said commissioners have only lightly touched on the topic with Ball. She added that county auditor Rodney Burns is precluded from handling those funds, as he assists with the audit of books and budgetary items, and not in the capacity of a certified public accountant.
“That’s the stickler. He cannot help us with corrections,” Klaassen said. “The treasurer needs to do it, or get someone to help with it.”
Klaassen added that the funds need to be zeroed out.
“We don’t have a CPA at the county level,” she said. “Funds not being used need to be taken off our books in some way.”
The issue will likely be revisited in October when commissioners plan on going out for bids for an auditor, Klaassen said, and she also wants to hold a work session to address the issue.
