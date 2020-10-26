GREG LOWER
Representatives with the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and the Chanute Public Library met with Chanute city commissioners Monday evening to discuss updating their 30-year-old joint-use agreement.
The agreement was signed in September 1990 just before the museum and library moved into the former Santa Fe Depot. Museum director Conrad Froehlich and library director Kara Hale said the language needs to be updated and the entities need separate agreements to define responsibilities.
City Manager Todd Newman said the original agreement has good bones. Commissioners did not vote on whether to seek a new agreement, although the maintenance committee has been working on one.
In other business, the commission voted to renew the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The commission approved the renewal of the program and also the agreement with Neosho County. City Attorney David Brake said the city was the first entity to approve renewal, and the item is on the agenda for the USD 413 school board and the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees. Two changes in the plan are a 90 percent rebate for infill lots and a requirement that taxpayers pay their first two payments on time.
Matt Godinez, Chanute Regional Development Authority director, presented Community Development Block Grant requests for coronavirus (COVID-19) assistance from Consignment and Playmakers. Godinez said CDBG funding under the city’s revolving loan fund is not COVID-related. Commissioners voted to provide $22,005 to Playmakers and $17,000 to Consignment.
Commissioners also voted to accept a bid of $318,355 from Bettis Asphalt to mill and overlay Santa Fe from north of 21st Street to 35th.
In the public comments portion of the meeting, representatives of Neighbors Helping Neighbors gave an update on this summer’s projects. The original plan was to do five yards before the first snowfall, but about 40 volunteers cleaned brush from 15 yards.
The group is setting plans for next year and has asked the city for $25,000 to help with expenses, including the purchase of a dump trailer.
In his report, Newman said the city has received $800,000 for the fiber grant and will receive the remainder when the project is finished. He said customers will be connected after the first of the year.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 115 N. Highland, owned by Richard and Carolyn Lisman; 419 W. 3rd, owned by Todd and Laticia Brandon; 15 S. Western, owned by T&T Property preservation; 505 S. Ashby, owned by Maria Santana; 1501 S. Malcolm, owned by Brett and Shawn Stipp; 716 S. Washington, owned by Jeffrey and Connie Harlow; 420 W. 2nd, owned by Richard and Jennifer Utley; 807 N. Washington, owned by Teresa Kahler; and 524 S. Grant, owned by Benard and Brenda Traiber, in violation of city code.
