For more than a decade, Chanute High School English teacher Dustin Fox has spoken to his students face-to-face during his instruction. He’s also used a whiteboard, Smartboard and a laptop to help facilitate his lessons to students.
Lesson plans were methodically set for the course of the year. Much like every well-trained teacher, Fox assessed how his students were progressing and used his planning periods to focus on areas that needed improvement.
But the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a dent in everyone’s plans. The more than 180,000 positive cases around the nation has tasked governors with issuing stay-at-home orders for many Americans in an effort to combat the spread of the virus. And essential workers, such as teachers, are now obliged to work from home.
To ready for this process, last week the CHS English department identified the essentials that students will need to comprehend lessons delivered on online platforms. Teachers concluded that a research component is invaluable, and as a result, teachers broke down the assignments by each week, while also nailing down concrete due dates.
Seeing this process through will require Fox to check in with his students on Google Classroom and the Zoom application, which is for video conferencing, web conferencing, webinars and screen sharing. Other teachers in the school will also use videos to instruct students.
While there is a lot of change in the way teachers are instructing students, Fox said this transition is seamless for him.
“Honestly, this has probably been more of an easier transition for me than maybe for some of the grade school teachers and stuff because at the high school, most of us use Google Classroom already,” he said. “For me, I was already doing that stuff digitally just because when I get paper, I lose stuff; I’m not that organized. This hasn’t been as big of a transition for me because we’re using Google Classroom as our home base.”
Google Classroom is a free web service that renders the ability for teachers to create, distribute and grade paperless assignments. With Fox being a seasoned veteran on the web service combined with students having experience in using this platform, the English teacher and girls basketball coach said he anticipates his students having a smooth transition, too.
“Most of them are probably doing better with the technology stuff than a lot of the teachers are,” Fox said. “It’s certainly not as big an adjustment for them as it was for a lot of the teachers to be honest. But the thing I’ve heard, ‘I’m bored, I’m ready to do something.’ It’ll be good to have something to do. They seem excited to get rolling on it, and I’m excited to help them as much as we can.”
Some students, however, may not like the changes so much. For instance, senior Ty Bowman, a student-athlete who has his eyes set on playing football at Kansas State University, has some concerns. Bowman is taking into consideration how much of a difference it will be to pay attention and study online as opposed to a regular schedule at school.
“I believe it will be a bigger adjustment than people expect,” Bowman said. “Since we are staying home, we have all of the temptations in the world to skip the online class. We may be tempted to sleep in instead of waking up in time for class. It sounds simple to go to class since you just have to get on your computer, but I believe the temptations surrounding the students at home will make it more difficult than it may sound.”
Even with having used online platforms before, Fox said this time around teaching students strictly online is different despite using Google Classroom for students who have missed some time from school.
Still, there are silver linings to all of this remote learning. For one, the goal of education at Chanute High School remains the same for students and secondly, there is an opportunity for teachers at CHS to make the best out of an unprecedented situation.
“It’ll be new, it’ll be out of a lot of people’s comfort zones, but improvement begins when the comfort zone ends, so it’s a great opportunity to trust in this stuff, figure out what works and what doesn’t, and hopefully we will all be better off as a result of this,” Fox said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.