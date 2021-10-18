MATT RESNICK
As part of its postponed annual meeting Monday night at Central Park Pavilion, the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism held its annual awards banquet. Outgoing Chamber President Jon Burchett’s presentation to the packed house included a year-in-review, and he lauded businesses for their perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their contributions to the community. Burchett also recognized a plethora of individuals for their volunteer work with the Chamber.
The awards portion of the event was accentuated by longtime businessman Eldon Cleaver’s acceptance of the Chamber’s Partner in Progress award. Burchett told the audience that Eldon and his wife Cathy’s commitment to the community continues on with their children’s families.
“Trust us, this year’s honoree has made a difference in Chanute,” Burchett said. “Eldon Cleaver has set an example for all of us on how to be a good neighbor. And the Chamber is thrilled to honor him with our Partner in Progress award.”
The Chamber’s 2020 Business of the Year award went to G&W Foods.
“Meeting the grocery shopping needs of citizens while following COVID-19 protocols was a major undertaking,” Burchett said. “G&W Foods met those needs on a daily basis. For that, and their ongoing dedication, we would like to recognize them with this award.”
First Baptist Church was the recipient of the Community Investment award. It was noted that meeting community food needs is of the utmost importance to First Baptist, and that those needs took on a new urgency during the pandemic.
First Baptist, in partnership with United Methodist Church and Chanute Nazarene Church, have created Chanute Youth in the Community, while the Celebrate Recovery program is also an integral part of the church’s ministry. Pastor DJ Dangerfield accepted the award on behalf of First Baptist.
