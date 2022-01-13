Matt Resnick
A marked rise in active COVID-19 cases has activated USD 413’s “Red” protocol, which includes mandatory masking. The decision was made at the district’s weekly Gating Committee meeting Wednesday, with those results having been made public Thursday morning. The district case total has more than doubled to 73 since Jan. 4, smashing the previous record high of 33.
This marks only the second time during the 2021-22 school year that the district has enacted a mandatory masking protocol. The previous occasion took place Sept 7-20, just prior to the implementation of the district’s color-coded protocol system.
For the better part of the past few months, USD 413 had been in its “Yellow” mask-optional protocol, with masks being required in congregate settings during regular hours of operation.
The second semester opened with the district teetering on the brink of going to the Red protocol, as it neared the five percent threshold. USD 413’s formula calculates the number of students and personnel with active cases and close-contact exposures districtwide. That threshold has now been eclipsed with 73 active cases and 239 under quarantine protocols.
According to the guidelines, moving to Red entails mandatory masking where six feet of social distancing cannot be achieved and mandatory masking for spectators and visitors at all indoor activities/events. The social-distancing element of the protocol was loosened at Wednesday’s Gating Committee meeting. It had previously called for masking to be required when three feet of social distancing could not be achieved.
Additionally, concessions will not be permitted at indoor events, nor will spectators be allowed to carry in food or beverages to indoor events. This applies at all school-sanctioned events that take place outside regular business hours.
Current case count
Chanute High School accounts for 33 cases with 30 students and three teachers. Chanute Elementary checks in with 18 students and five teachers; Royster Middle School has 13 students and one staff member; and Lincoln Early Center accounts for two student cases and one staff member.
The current figures easily place CHS, CES and RMS above the state threshold for being an active cluster, requiring five or more cases over a two-week period.
Gating Committee findings
For the week of Jan. 5-11, the district tallied 36 positive cases and 58 exposures. Of those, 37 exposures took place in the home/daycare setting. An additional 15 exposures occurred in the classroom, while another six occurred in the breakfast/lunch environment.
Also during that week, 137 tests were administered by USD 413 nurses or other staff — up 122 from the previous week. Fourteen of those tests registered a positive result. One close-contact exposure tested positive, while an additional eight individuals declined testing.
Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has reported 306 confirmed cases and 1,337 exposures.
