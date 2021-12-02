Neosho County jumps from 146 to 185
MATT RESNICK
Cases of COVID-19 in USD 413 more than doubled from 13 to 28 on Thursday. Chanute High School was the hardest hit, accounting for 14 student cases, while Chanute Elementary School had 11 active cases with seven students and four staff having tested positive. The remaining three cases are Royster Middle School students.
There are 80 individuals in quarantine due to close-contact exposure.
The district announced its latest Gating Committee findings Thursday using data from the week of Nov. 24 to Dec. 1. Despite the sharp increase, USD 413 will remain in its “Yellow” protocol. This stipulates that masks are required when unable to social distance, and that visitors and spectators must also mask up at indoor events.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Emergency Medicine Specialist Beckie Manahan noted that the recent increase in cases locally is troubling. Neosho County reported 146 active cases in its Tuesday report, which increased to 185 Thursday. That number is believed to be on the rise.
“It’s concerning to see the cases going up so fast,” Manahan told The Tribune.
Manahan said that the county also saw a case spike around the same time last year.
“Less outdoor activities and more indoor gatherings can be a contributing factor,” Manahan said. “When able, we should still do all we can to protect others by staying home when ill, wearing a mask, washing our hands frequently, watching our distance and following the guidance of health officials.”
Manahan said there are two sides to the disease.
“Most who get COVID-19 do well after just a few days of illness,” she said. “Then on the other hand, the disease is very difficult on others with hospitalization, long-term complications and death occurring. The medical and scientific community does not know yet how each person will be affected. That is the challenge, and that is why it is important to follow your health provider, the health department and KDHE recommendations.”
Manahan said anyone with COVID-19-related questions or concerns should seek guidance from the Neosho County Health Department.
“We work closely with them and follow KDHE guidelines in all situations, including vaccination status (and) travel,” she said.
The most current COVID-19 information can be found at www.kansasvaccine.gov
Kelly taps new
KDHE Secretary
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday appointed Janet Stanek as the new Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The announcement comes on the heels of former KDHE Secretary Lee Norman’s forced resignation.
As acting secretary, Stanek will not officially become the head of the agency until she receives confirmation from the Kansas Senate. Stanek’s previous credentials include Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program. Prior to that, she spent 35-plus years in leadership positions within the healthcare industry, including 21 years as chief operating officer and senior vice president of Stormont Vail in Topeka.
Stanek said in a statement that she’s honored to serve in the high-profile role.
“Since the start of the pandemic, the agency has done a remarkable job helping lead the state’s response to this once-in-a-century crisis,” she said. “I look forward to working with the entire KDHE team to build on their outstanding work.”
Kelly exuded confidence in Stanek’s abilities.
“As we move to this next phase of the pandemic, from emergency response to steady state, it was important that we find a secretary to oversee both the state’s COVID-19 response and the many other services performed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Kelly said in a press release. “With Janet’s decades of experience, as well as the relationships she has built across the medical community in Kansas, I have no doubt that she will be able to step into this role immediately and continue the agency’s critical work.”
