Award-winning comedian and magician Chipper Lowell has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy.”
Coming to the Chanute Memorial Auditorium on Monday, March 14, at 7 pm as part of the Chanute Entertainment Series, The Chipper Experience is a one-man show where comedy and magic collide.
Lowell was born and raised in traveling circuses and large-scale arena shows with his show business parents. His father was a professional clown with the Ringling Brothers and his mother performed as an aerialist working high above the crowds. By age 17, he was creating his own shows and conjuring magic routines along the way. His improv training came from the critically-acclaimed Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles. This led to working the comedy club circuit for seven years.
Admission is by membership in the Chanute Entertainment Series or by purchase of a single show ticket at the door or by calling (620) 431-5229 or (800) 735-5229.
