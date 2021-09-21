MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade choir, Vocal Plus, has a busy week ahead.
The select group is set to perform Saturday at Artist Alley, before delivering their rendition of the National Anthem prior to first pitch of the Kansas Royals vs Cleveland Indians game the following Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Kauffman Stadium.
After several rehearsals this past spring, Vocal Plus provided the Royals a video submission of their version of the Star-Spangled Banner. Vocal Plus was then extended an invitation by the Royals in May to perform at the late September contest.
“They thought we sounded great,” said RMS music director Lance Burnett. “It will probably be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids.”
Burnett said the middle schoolers are beyond thrilled for the opportunity.
“Just the chance to sing at Kaufmann Stadium on a huge stage,” Burnett said. “And they’ve been doing so good. They’re an excellent choir, and I think they’re going to do our city and our school proud.”
MRH Insurance Group is printing T-shirts for the occasion.
“We’re having some special shirts made in the Royals blue color that’s going to say ‘Royster Vocal Plus’ on the front, and the kids’ names on the back,” Burnett said. “So that will be a neat little keepsake. And we’ll all look like we’re in Royals gear.”
Vocal Plus performs the National Anthem at many USD 413 home athletic events.
“It’s a tradition we have, and an important song,” Burnett said. “It’s part of honoring our country, legacy and heritage.”
The group features a grand total of 26 seventh and eighth graders. In addition, a dozen freshmen will also take part in the Royals performance, as they were members of the group last year when the video submission was produced.
Burnett said he imparts the significance of the National Anthem onto his students.
“When it was written, why it was written, and things like that,” he said of the poem penned by Francis Scott Key in 1814.
Burnett said the Royals’ organization requires that renditions cannot exceed 90 seconds, and they cannot greatly deviate from the traditional sound of the song. For example, Fergie’s widely-panned performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, would not be acceptable.
Burnett indicated that Vocal Plus only puts a mild spin on its version.
“The ending is just a little bit different,” he said. “We do a thing where the altos hold a note and then the other groups kind of build on the chord.”
Burnett said the Vocal Plus arrangement of the time-honored tune is a fairly new one.
“I’ve seen a lot of versions,” Burnett said, “and I feel like this one is probably the best for middle school kids.”
Burnett said it’s about finding the right amount of “blend.”
“You want the harmonies to come out, but you don’t want them to overpower the melodies,” he said. “And sometimes it has to do with placement — where the kids stand in the choir, and who you have singing what part.”
Burnett said the biggest challenge is a potential “delay” between notes.
“From the time that you sing a note, to the time that it goes up and out the speakers, and then back to your ear — it’s a bit of a delay,” he said. “So as a singer, you have to block that out. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for my kids – are they going to get distracted by this delay or can they focus?”
Burnett said he implores the group to sing it with energy.
“You don’t want it to be boring, you want it to be exciting,” he said. “Because that’s what was going on when it was written. There was a battle going on, and that’s what inspired Francis Scott Key to write these lyrics. For like 24 hours straight, he witnessed this battle. So we try and push the tempo.”
Artist Alley
Vocal Plus is slated to take the stage at 1:30 pm Saturday at Neely Hudson Park. The set list for the 12-song concert will include a hit song from each decade spanning from the 1920s. Additionally, a brief background of each song will be presented to the audience by one of the choir’s members.
“It’s good to have Artist Alley back,” Burnett said, referring to its cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s good for the kids to get out there and sing for the community, and just do something extra for this event. Hopefully, a lot of people come out and see it.”
Vocal Plus will also take part in the Artist Alley parade prior to the performance.
“We’ll be advertising our concert and letting people know what we’re doing,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a performance on that stage. Normally, it’s under the Main Street Pavilion.”
After the Royals game, Vocal Plus will not perform again until the school Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10.
“Creating those musical memories for the kids is what I’m hoping for,” Burnett said.
