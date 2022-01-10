GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners voted Monday evening to give additional time for repairs to the owner of a downtown building damaged by fire.
The commission passed a resolution to declare the former Playmakers restaurant building at 221 E. Main in violation of city code, but changed the deadline for renovation to March 14 instead of Jan. 20.
The building was damaged by fire in July and part of the structure on the corner has been demolished. Owner Earl Bartholomew plans to rebuild and said he is waiting on a loan from the Small Business Administration to be processed.
City Manager Todd Newman said he started the code resolution process in case the loan is denied. Bartholomew did not request a hearing on the violation resolution, but Newman said they have had conversations.
The project has been denied grants because Bartholomew used insurance monies to pay off loans rather than for rebuilding, Bartholomew said.
The SBA loan would not be a final option, Bartholomew said, but he did not want the resolution to hamper the possible sale of the property. A Neodesha engineer did a study of the remaining structure and Bartholomew said it was found to be sound.
Commissioner Phil Chaney asked for a timetable and said he wanted a cap.
“If you don’t pick a time, then we have to pick a time,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild agreed.
“It can’t remain perpetually in the condition it’s in,” he said. “To me, not getting an answer is an answer.”
The change in deadline gives Bartholomew 60 days until a scheduled commission meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission approved an agreement with Midwest Engineering Group, LLC, for the planned water treatment plant project.
The project includes rehabilitation of the building, filter, recarbination basin and intake, clarifier replacement, high service pump, disinfection system replacement, new chemical feed building and a 1 million gallon clear-well that will provide additional emergency storage.
The project totals $17 million, including $2.5 million for engineering. Newman said the project funding is split between two bond issues. Daniel Coltrane with Midwest said the engineering fees are based on an industry standard as a percentage of the project.
The biggest risk, Coltrane said, is how markets react and the impact of inflation. Commissioners discussed whether changes in the project may increase the cost.
The clear-well would provide enough water for an average day, Coltrane said. In an emergency situation, the city would issue conservation restrictions, he said, and the clear-well, in addition to existing storage, would provide up to a week’s worth with conservation.
City Clerk Tina Bailey swore in incumbent commissioners Jacob LaRue (by telephone), Kevin Berthot and Sam Budreau to new terms. Commissioners re-elected LaRue as mayor and Fairchild as vice-mayor, and retained their board appointments.
The commission appointed Ed Ranz and Nancy Isaac to the Golf Course Advisory Board to replace Karen Wheeler and David Jones. It approved rezoning
16 N. Forest from Central Business District to Residential Multifamily, which would include ground-floor residences.
Commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application by William and Mary Winder for 2810 W. 7th, and set landfill rates of $42 per ton for in-town and $60 per ton for out-of-town residents to dispose of construction and demolition materials.
The commission approved resolutions to declare properties at 310 N. Wilson, owned by Orville E. VanWinkle; 117 S. Lafayette, owned by Sharon R. Proctor; 1202 N. Washington, owned by Sharon R. Carter; 1618 S. Evergreen, owned by Christopher N. Heilig; 106 S. Denman, owned by Debra A. Lindsay; and 223 N. Western, owned by Eric W. and Kimberly E. Hutson, in violation of city code. Property at 116 S. Western, which was on the agenda, was removed after it was abated.
