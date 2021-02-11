PARSONS — An attempt to match a person seen at Parsons Walmart with an arrest warrant in Missouri ended quickly when the man sped away from police and entered Neosho County.
Parsons police were going to check on the warrant match when the man saw the officers and sped off in a light blue Dodge pickup. He drove into Neosho County, where Parsons sought assistance from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Police Sgt. Jason Ludwig said the pursuit was called off at the Neosho County line before it really started in earnest by Parsons police because of road conditions and a concern for safety.
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor said an investigator with the sheriff’s office spotted the pickup and attempted to pull it over. A pursuit ensued but deputies lost sight of the pickup in the Kimball area on Udall Road, Taylor said.
The KHP never got close enough to join the pursuit, said Rick Wingate, KHP public information officer for the troop based in Chanute.
