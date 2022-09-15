MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Seth Jones’ time as county counselor has been extended by 12 days past the expiration date of his written agreement.
Jones previously made commissioners aware that he accepted a position with an Independence-based law firm and would not seek to renew his role as county counselor. Jones currently works for Hines & Jones law firm in Erie. The commission’s contract with Jones is set to expire Sept. 30, with the final regular session of the month slated for Sept. 27.
Commissioners have known for a while of Jones’ imminent departure, and had originally intended to unseal bids for the position at the Sept. 27 meeting, but have yet to field any interest. The implications of not filling the role in a timely fashion are numerous.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said she wanted further clarification on the bidding process for county counselor and confirmed that the commission will unseal bids at the next meeting.
“If we receive any,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore.
“If we don’t receive any bids then how do we proceed, because this man is walking out on us after the next meeting,” Klaassen replied. “I guess I want to know what the procedure is going to be.
“By statute, if we don’t get any (bids), then it falls back on the county attorney (Linus Thuston).”
Jones affirmed that civil matters do fall onto the county attorney.
This is a scenario commissioners seem to want to avoid.
“Can we conduct business without an attorney present?” Klaassen asked Jones.
Jones indicated that it’s possible, but would not be a wise move.
“It’s not a perfect scenario, but it can be done,” he said.
Klaassen said she would be uncomfortable with going down that path for an extended time.
A bidding proposal sent by Jones outlining some requirements for the role had been widely distributed to area attorneys last week.
“Are we then making up an agreement like we had with Seth, or are we accepting their agreement?” Klaassen asked.
“Part of that bid process kind of lays out their duties in it,” Galemore said. “They should give us the scope of their practice and what they plan on doing for us. They should present what their capabilities are.”
Jones’ duties included, among other things, drafting contracts, providing advice and feedback as requested by county personnel, and ensuring that county officials are adhering to Kansas open meetings guidelines. Jones also conducts business outside of the scope of regular meetings on behalf of the commission.
Jones said a written agreement with his replacement is a necessity. He added that the terms of the bidding proposal sent out were essentially “here are your duties, what are you going to charge us?”
“It’s kind of opt-out both ways,” Galemore said. “If it isn’t what they like, they have either 30 or 60 days (to opt out).”
Klaassen doubted that they will have a new county counselor by Oct. 1.
“So there is going to be a little bit of a gap I would think,” she said. “It’s not going to happen at the next meeting. The way things are written right now, his contract is up on the 30th,” she said.
Galemore suggested that Jones could lend his services for one additional meeting, to which Jones replied he would likely charge an hourly rate.
“I don’t want to be caught off guard and have something we need counsel for,” Klaassen said.
“I can give you one more meeting,” said Jones, who has been in place since 2014. Since that time, Jones has been paid roughly $800,000 by the county.
Klaassen said she wanted any such agreement in writing.
“By statute, if we don’t do that and there’s a gap, then we’re obligated to use the county attorney,” she said, adding that she would be fine if Jones was teleconferenced remotely for the meeting.
“I’m trying to be accommodating,” Jones said.
Galemore pointed out that Jones will likely still have some involvement beyond Oct. 11, notably transfer of pertinent documents to county officials.
Klaassen reminded fellow commissioners that they are also seeking to go out for bids for an auditor. Unlike the situation with Jones, current auditor Rodney Burns remains a possibility to continue filling the role. Klaassen said that Burns charges separately for his budgetary input.
“I think Rodney has a set price for both, so we could go out for bids separately for each one of those,” Klaassen said.
Galemore and Elsworth both agreed.
“If they’re interested in both, I think you might get a better grab if you do it that way,” Elsworth said.
Klaassen also broached the topic of seeking bids on the county’s liability insurance.
“We haven’t done that since I’ve been here,” she said. “It’s just making sure that the insurance we have is a good price.”
Jones said he believed it was last done in 2016.
“It’s not that we’re unhappy, we just have to ensure that we’re getting the best bang for the buck,” Galemore said.
Carpet squares
Elsworth told commissioners about potential upgrades to the courthouse’s hard surface floors. The various departments were polled as to whether they wanted carpet installed, and she came with a cutout square of the carpet.
Discussion has been ongoing and dates back to when the courthouse received an HVAC upgrade, Elsworth said. A discovery was made that asbestos existed under the flooring tiles during that process, and installation of the carpet requires removal of all furniture due to damage that could be caused by equipment to seal edges.
The survey of departments only turned up a few that were interested, including the treasurer, clerk and the commission meeting room.
Maintenance Director David Burnett received a quote for materials and installation from Derailed Commodity in the amount of $11,823.75. Elsworth noted that Burnett said he’s willing to take that amount from his maintenance budget, which currently holds a balance of $32,252.
“He felt like this would be a good idea, and I think it’s a great idea,” Elsworth said. “It will be super helpful with sound and (eliminate echoing).”
Galemore called it a “labor saver” any time a room would need to be cleared of furniture, while Elsworth said it will make the rooms more energy efficient as far as heating and cooling.
“And it won’t look like a prison cell in here,” Jones replied. “It will change the whole demeanor of the room.”
Klaassen was also happy about the aesthetic element.
“It would help with appearance,” she said, adding that Burnett has been tasked with installing new ceiling tiles in the commission room in the near future.
Klaassen mentioned that the brand new elementary school in Iola is utilizing similar carpet squares, while Elsworth noted that they’re durable and easy to remove if necessary.
“They’re very good with high traffic,” Elsworth said. “It will be a huge improvement.”
While he did not appear adamantly opposed to it prior to the vote, Commissioner Paul Westhoff threw cold water on the idea, referencing a broken sewage pipe in the Judicial Center that caused extensive damage to a carpeted area.
“They had to pull the whole rug out and get it disinfected,” he said.
The motion was unanimously passed a few minutes after Westhoff’s comment.
Road and Bridge
Commissioners approved heavy equipment purchases for the Road and Bridge Department, consisting of a roller and mower totaling $7,150. The cost of the mower was $4,620, while the roller was $2,530.
“I think they’re both very good value,” said Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown.
Commissioners discussed whether they should tap into the Equipment Reserve or Special Machinery fund to cover the expenses. They confirmed that the Equipment Reserve account sits with a balance of $1 million, while Special Machinery is at $197,000. They opted for the Special Machinery account. The purchases will be from the auction website Purple Wave.
Commissioners also unanimously approved the purchase of new fuel pumps. While the exact quantity was not specified, the purchase price was $23,827, and will also come from the Special Machinery account.
Other business
At the Sept. 13 meeting Commissioners also unanimously approved:
• Consent agenda for accounts payable as presented in the amount of $424,381.21.
• Payroll clearing in the amount of $165,762.87.
• Minutes from the Aug. 16 meeting.
• Making the county website compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Elsworth told commissioners that an individual had come forward with a complaint about the county’s website not being ADA compliant. Compliance includes an annual fee of $3,540 for the Monsido platform to ensure ADA compliance. Money for the fee will come from the Courthouse General fund.
• Employment of Mitch Ramey with the Road and Bridge Department at $15 per hour as a driver/operator. An unnamed applicant was extended the same hourly offer and has been given until the Sept. 27 meeting to accept.
• A re-motion (not done correctly at Aug. 1 meeting) to seek bids for the Grady Road and 210th overlay project, which consists of 210th Road to Chanute city limits and Grady Road north to K-39.
• Training education funding requests made by Neosho County Health Department personnel Teresa Starr and Stacy Wright to attend the Kansas Public Health Association annual conference, Sept. 28-29 at Wichita State University, and Paula Roberts for an immunization screening course, Oct. 27-28.
