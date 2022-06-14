GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners revised the city manager’s employment agreement near the end of Monday evening’s meeting.
The changes included setting the base annual salary at $147,000, up from $135,000, setting annual reviews beginning in 2023, and setting severance pay at $12,000 per month plus health insurance.
Afterwards, commissioners complemented City Manager Todd Newman on the work he is doing.
“Also the team,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
“Management of our city is in great shape,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said.
“We’ve got a great staff and great bunch of people.”
In his comments, Chaney raised concerns about local boards that have not had enough for quorums lately. Members should attend at least half of all annual meetings, he said.
“If you can’t show, up, resign,” Chaney said.
He also asked about intersections without stop signs, and said there have been near-collisions on south Highland.
“I don’t know how they missed each other,” Chaney said.
Commissioner Sam Budreau asked about foul balls at the new fields.
Each field is supposed to have three canopies, Newman said, but they have not been installed yet. Crews are also looking at netting options to keep foul balls in the park.
The concession stand is now in the middle of the four-plex, Newman said.
He also reported that officials are waiting for notification to come within days about the 1899 Masonic Temple building project. They expect the developer to receive tax credits on the project.
