STU BUTCHER
Jennifer Knapp’s concert at Pittsburg State University earlier this month was billed a homecoming for the Chanute native.
She was overwhelmed about how that truly came to be.
“It did feel like home,” she said.
Five minutes before she was to go on stage Feb. 22, her road manager said she had a surprise for her.
Knapp asked, “Will I like it or not like it?”
She was then smothered by 12 former Chanute High classmates from the 1992 graduating class.
“I had no idea!” she said of the impromptu reunion.
A couple were college roommates, Angie Fewins Stanley and Amy Allen Hugo, and others friends she met through softball, drama, music or in classes they shared.
“We were able to share the joyous celebration and the fact I am being able to do what I have a passion for as a living,” Knapp said.
The Christian artist was thrilled and privileged to have a chance to perform at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
She had participated in a fundraiser earlier for the facility and hoped she would be asked to return to take the state-of-the-art stage.
“It’s a real gem. It really did not disappoint. It rivals anything in any big city,” she said of the Bicknell Center.
Bluebird Cafe
Knapp has been a singer-songwriter for years now and has been back at it since 2010 after taking a seven-year hiatus.
Her 2017 album Love Comes Back Around, produced by Viktor Krauss, pairs her fearless songwriting and strong, expressive voice with rootsy arrangements.
The tracks Perfect Pardon and Don’t Believe Me are two of her favorites.
When she thinks about the lyrics, she said, “I’m pretty good at this. It’s not an accident that I can write.”
A resident of Nashville for 10 years, she has played in small venues and huge stadiums. That includes the famed Bluebird Cafe on country row and Anaheim Stadium in California that holds 80,000 fans.
“It’s an interesting place,” Knapp said of The Bluebird. ”It’s really small, seats less than 100, and they’re packed in like sardines.”
She noted that the crowd doesn’t care if they don’t know you and it’s a great way to meet new people.
World traveler
Knapp’s career has given her a chance to see the world.
“It’s my saving grace that I adore traveling,” she said of her life of traversing the US and circling the globe.
She loves the Pacific Northwest — Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.
“They love music up there. It’s my second musical home.
“It’s one of the greatest gifts, the places I get to go, Chicago, Manhattan, Seattle.”
And her tour also took her to Australia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Songwriter, author
Knapp said when she first began writing songs, it was an outlet and for fun.
Sometimes her hometown is reflected in her words. She penned Neosho based on the Neosho River she crossed over and over when she lived east of town.
Songwriting still is an outlet and for fun, but now she relies on maturity and experience.
Knapp’s concert in Pittsburg is her last in a while, probably until the holiday season when she will tour with Margaret Becker playing their Christmas album.
“I’ll bring out the trumpet, trombone and sing harmonies,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s working on a book after earning a Master’s degree in theological studies from Vanderbilt.
She described it as being about how a true life of faith can be a vibrant thing.
Knapp, who came out in 2010, has a nonprofit called Inside Out Faith. It seeks to actively engage faith communities in order to educate, affirm and foster support of LGBTQ persons and their allies.
She said was inspired at the time by getting to meet some very supportive clergy.
“It is simply untrue that coming out is the end of a fruitful, spiritual life. It is only the beginning. Today, in most every faith tradition, including nearly every Christian denomination you can think of, there are active, thriving and openly celebrated LGBTQ inclusive groups. The challenge is being heard above all the negativity.”
